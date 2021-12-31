Natixis Investment Managers International Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Luminar Technologies Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: BRK.B, VRTX, RSG, NKE, ELY, YETI, NOMD, ZTS, LULU, ACM, CMG, WBA, ALGN, SNBR, LH, IDXX, HAIN, GNTX, CVS, PAYC, EXAS, FRPT, OTLY, S, S,

Added Positions: CLX, DHR, LAZR, XYL, MELI, ROP, KOS, BLL, CROX, PFGC, RUN, AVTR, AVLR, NABL, COO, SKX, IQV, NRZ, ORCL, AVAH, SHC, LESL, CRWD, WSC, PLNT, HOLX, MTCH, MTN, NXST, TDOC, CHGG, DXCM, ECL, CRM, MMS,

Reduced Positions: MA, NVDA, FB, SAIA, UNP, ENTG, MPWR, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, MASI, MSI, AMZN, U, JKHY, NEE, ICE, SE, BPOP, CCOI, ARMK, JD, GPN, WPM, TMO, ADBE, TSM, AWK, V, SWI, ALL, ECOL, AIT, WTRG, COST, CR, EQIX, FISV, INTU, ISRG, NDAQ, PXD, SBNY, SWK, STN, SNPS, TTEK, DIS, WCN, WM, WTS, EBAY, MSCI, CYRX, GNRC, SPLK, NOW, VRNS, SYF, HUBS, KEYS, PYPL, HPE, EVBG, ELAN, OTIS, AOS, ANSS, ADSK, AZTA, CDNS, CWT, CTAS, CLH, CSGP, CGNX, PRMW, DLR, EMR, EXPO, FDS, HUBB, IEX, KLAC, LFUS, MAS, MTD, MSA, NFLX, NYT, ON, OMCL, PTC, ROK, ROL, POOL, SJW, HLIO, TER, TTC, TYL, WAB, XLNX, IRBT, TMUS, JBT, CHTR, SPSC, ZWS, PANW, FANG, BFAM, RNG, QTWO, HQY, GDDY, TRU, ALRM, RPD, APG, AQUA, ALTR, ZS, BV, PLAN, PTON, FOUR,

Sold Out: MRNA, GOOG, NIU, NUAN, ATVI, CCMP, COHR, ZM, LYLT, ONEM, JXN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Luminar Technologies Inc, Xylem Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Moderna Inc, Saia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Natixis Investment Managers International. As of 2021Q4, Natixis Investment Managers International owns 216 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 1,010,065 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 259,993 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.72% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 256,155 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 268,370 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 432,925 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41%

Natixis Investment Managers International initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 244,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Investment Managers International initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $229.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 254,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Investment Managers International initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.01 and $139.45, with an estimated average price of $133.21. The stock is now traded at around $117.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Investment Managers International initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Investment Managers International initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Investment Managers International initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Investment Managers International added to a holding in Luminar Technologies Inc by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 926,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Investment Managers International added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 104.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Investment Managers International added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 61.17%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $952.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Investment Managers International added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $439.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Investment Managers International added to a holding in Ball Corp by 52.74%. The purchase prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $91.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Investment Managers International added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 117.30%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Investment Managers International sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Natixis Investment Managers International sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Natixis Investment Managers International sold out a holding in Niu Technologies. The sale prices were between $14.84 and $26.97, with an estimated average price of $21.93.

Natixis Investment Managers International sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.

Natixis Investment Managers International sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Natixis Investment Managers International sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $248.31 and $268.21, with an estimated average price of $258.28.