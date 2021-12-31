Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Quadratic Intere

New Purchases: DFSD, DFCF, DJP, WFCPL.PFD, AVIV, AVLV, GLBE, COUP, BJAN, PDI, COWZ, GEO, UJAN, AVRE, EJAN, COP, PX, NULC, PTLO, VOT, TMUS, BAX, CXW, MSTR, OXY, VLO, BACPL.PFD, GBDC, SCYX, HIPO, NKTX, GLO, JQC, MFL, ELYM, SO, ADGI, CNTB, AVIR, MFM, ADAP,

DFSD, DFCF, DJP, WFCPL.PFD, AVIV, AVLV, GLBE, COUP, BJAN, PDI, COWZ, GEO, UJAN, AVRE, EJAN, COP, PX, NULC, PTLO, VOT, TMUS, BAX, CXW, MSTR, OXY, VLO, BACPL.PFD, GBDC, SCYX, HIPO, NKTX, GLO, JQC, MFL, ELYM, SO, ADGI, CNTB, AVIR, MFM, ADAP, Added Positions: ICSH, DFAX, VOO, DFAC, VO, SCHX, FDM, IWS, ACN, VB, AMT, EPD, CVS, UCON, ET, ORCC, DLN, IJR, ITOT, SCHM, BAM, LMT, AVEM, AVUS, IGSB, DFAE, IWC, PJAN, SPY, HIO, TSLA, FINS, AVUV, FFTY, IJH, IWM, SCHA, VGT, MCO, MYD, MVF, IHTA, AVDV, DFAI, DFUS, FPE, FVD, FYX, VNQ, VOE, VONG, VTI, XLK, BA, GOOGL, MSFT, SAR, BIP, MPLX, JPT, CBH, COIN, DES, DFAS, DFAU, EFA, FEM, FEX, FNX, FRI, IJT, MDY, QQQ, SCHE, VTIP, ABT, ARCC, CVX, CSGP, CCI, DHR, ILMN, INTC, MMP, MCD, NFLX, NSC, POOL, UNP, WFC, NZF, BTZ, BX, KKR, JPI, ABBV, SNAP, GDRX, CRCT, AVDE, DGRW, DON, EEM, EEMS, GLD, IEMG, IGV, IQLT, IVE, IWF, IWP, IXUS, MDYG, SLY, SLYV, SPSM, SPYG, SPYV, SSO, VBR, VTV, MMM, T, ALGN, MO, AXP, ANSS, AON, BP, BAC, CSX, LNG, CI, C, CNX, DE, DXCM, ECL, EW, LLY, EQIX, EXC, NEE, FRME, FISV, F, GIS, HE, HD, MTCH, INFO, IDXX, ICE, KMB, LRCX, SPGI, NKE, ORLY, ORCL, LIN, O, ROP, CRM, SRE, JOE, SYK, TGT, TMO, USB, RTX, UNH, DIS, XEL, ZION, CMG, TDG, MMU, NCV, CHY, PM, AMPE, SLRC, VRSK, BSL, GM, WDAY, MRCC, USAC, ZTS, PAGP, ASND, ALRM, XFLT, JEMD, DOW, CTVA, CRWD, BIPC, BFLY, JANX, PTRA, ABOS, CTKB, ACWI, ARKK, BNDW, DEM, DFIV, DGRS, DGS, DOL, DVY, EFV, ESGE, ESGU, FDT, FIW, FMHI, FYT, HYLS, IAT, ICF, ICLN, IDEV, IOO, IVLU, IWB, IWN, IYF, IYG, MDYV, NFRA, QTEC, REET, RWO, SCHF, SPDW, SPMD, SPTM, SUB, UTRN, UYG, VEA, VSS, VT, VWO, VXUS, VYM, XLU, XSOE,

ICSH, DFAX, VOO, DFAC, VO, SCHX, FDM, IWS, ACN, VB, AMT, EPD, CVS, UCON, ET, ORCC, DLN, IJR, ITOT, SCHM, BAM, LMT, AVEM, AVUS, IGSB, DFAE, IWC, PJAN, SPY, HIO, TSLA, FINS, AVUV, FFTY, IJH, IWM, SCHA, VGT, MCO, MYD, MVF, IHTA, AVDV, DFAI, DFUS, FPE, FVD, FYX, VNQ, VOE, VONG, VTI, XLK, BA, GOOGL, MSFT, SAR, BIP, MPLX, JPT, CBH, COIN, DES, DFAS, DFAU, EFA, FEM, FEX, FNX, FRI, IJT, MDY, QQQ, SCHE, VTIP, ABT, ARCC, CVX, CSGP, CCI, DHR, ILMN, INTC, MMP, MCD, NFLX, NSC, POOL, UNP, WFC, NZF, BTZ, BX, KKR, JPI, ABBV, SNAP, GDRX, CRCT, AVDE, DGRW, DON, EEM, EEMS, GLD, IEMG, IGV, IQLT, IVE, IWF, IWP, IXUS, MDYG, SLY, SLYV, SPSM, SPYG, SPYV, SSO, VBR, VTV, MMM, T, ALGN, MO, AXP, ANSS, AON, BP, BAC, CSX, LNG, CI, C, CNX, DE, DXCM, ECL, EW, LLY, EQIX, EXC, NEE, FRME, FISV, F, GIS, HE, HD, MTCH, INFO, IDXX, ICE, KMB, LRCX, SPGI, NKE, ORLY, ORCL, LIN, O, ROP, CRM, SRE, JOE, SYK, TGT, TMO, USB, RTX, UNH, DIS, XEL, ZION, CMG, TDG, MMU, NCV, CHY, PM, AMPE, SLRC, VRSK, BSL, GM, WDAY, MRCC, USAC, ZTS, PAGP, ASND, ALRM, XFLT, JEMD, DOW, CTVA, CRWD, BIPC, BFLY, JANX, PTRA, ABOS, CTKB, ACWI, ARKK, BNDW, DEM, DFIV, DGRS, DGS, DOL, DVY, EFV, ESGE, ESGU, FDT, FIW, FMHI, FYT, HYLS, IAT, ICF, ICLN, IDEV, IOO, IVLU, IWB, IWN, IYF, IYG, MDYV, NFRA, QTEC, REET, RWO, SCHF, SPDW, SPMD, SPTM, SUB, UTRN, UYG, VEA, VSS, VT, VWO, VXUS, VYM, XLU, XSOE, Reduced Positions: GOVT, JPST, IVOL, IWV, TOTL, ISRG, PFXF, VUG, NUV, DSM, FTSM, GS, V, KMI, APPN, FSLY, MINT, PRF, VCIT, ADM, ADSK, CME, SHLX, PYPL, FND, EFL, BSV, CWB, IVV, PJUL, VGSH, ADBE, AMGN, SCHW, CSCO, DLTR, XOM, MIC, MU, NVDA, AXON, VZ, LDP, GOOG, SHOP, ZM, BILL, AGG, CQQQ, GSY, IJS, IWR, NEAR, PFF, SCHB, SCHG, SCHH, VIG, BLK, BMY, CAT, LUMN, FIS, KO, CL, CMCSA, COST, ENLC, D, DD, EMR, GE, GERN, GILD, HON, IBM, IMGN, INTU, JNJ, LOW, MDT, NVAX, PEP, QCOM, SBAC, SBUX, UPS, MAV, MSCI, CHTR, TRGP, WES, SFM, BABA, HIE, WVE, AYX, SLDB, FMTX, ABNB, AFRM, VOR, AVTE, AMLP, BJUN, BSEP, IVW, MUB, PJUN, PSEP, QMOM, SCHD, VLUE, XBAP, XDSQ, XLV,

GOVT, JPST, IVOL, IWV, TOTL, ISRG, PFXF, VUG, NUV, DSM, FTSM, GS, V, KMI, APPN, FSLY, MINT, PRF, VCIT, ADM, ADSK, CME, SHLX, PYPL, FND, EFL, BSV, CWB, IVV, PJUL, VGSH, ADBE, AMGN, SCHW, CSCO, DLTR, XOM, MIC, MU, NVDA, AXON, VZ, LDP, GOOG, SHOP, ZM, BILL, AGG, CQQQ, GSY, IJS, IWR, NEAR, PFF, SCHB, SCHG, SCHH, VIG, BLK, BMY, CAT, LUMN, FIS, KO, CL, CMCSA, COST, ENLC, D, DD, EMR, GE, GERN, GILD, HON, IBM, IMGN, INTU, JNJ, LOW, MDT, NVAX, PEP, QCOM, SBAC, SBUX, UPS, MAV, MSCI, CHTR, TRGP, WES, SFM, BABA, HIE, WVE, AYX, SLDB, FMTX, ABNB, AFRM, VOR, AVTE, AMLP, BJUN, BSEP, IVW, MUB, PJUN, PSEP, QMOM, SCHD, VLUE, XBAP, XDSQ, XLV, Sold Out: SQ, DKNG, DOCU, SPYD, SHV, SCHO, LPRO, PCI, HACK, CVNA, NIO, CARR, OSH, SOFI, SOFI, FNDA, FNDX, XDQQ, IVOO, PAPR, PAUG, SCHK, SCHP, TFI, USHY, XDAP, ASML, TNDM, JDD, EHTH, OKTA, REGN, FRC, MSI, TWTR, MCK, RUN, TGTX, FE, AXSM, TWLO, FAST, CDNA, ODFL, MQY, TSJA, MJ, ABMD, HEFA, TRIL, PNT, BY, VVV, KD, ISR, TLIS, ROOT, ARDX, STSA, ORTX, KALA, CRIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owns 561 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chicago+partners+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 126,741 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 144,552 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 188,370 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 135,004 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 293,558 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $48.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 458,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.12. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 150,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -. The purchase prices were between $27.21 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $32.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 48,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1350.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $52.92. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 95.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.34 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 162,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.03%. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.689900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 617,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 82.26%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $103.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $60.03 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $62.7. The stock is now traded at around $60.550200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 124,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $321.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 81.09%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71.