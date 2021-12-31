Ashford Capital Management Inc Buys KnowBe4 Inc, Red Violet Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Sells Argan Inc, Vicor Corp, Upland Software Inc

- New Purchases: KNBE, ARKK, BAM, MOS, PLD, LLY,
- Added Positions: RDVT, JAMF, JAMF, XYLD, INCY, OPRT, MKTX, MRK, HRMY, SUPN, AKAM, ICLN, DNMR, BRO, MORN, SIVB, TER, RA, ADI, WWD, BRK.B, TECH, UNH, INFO, MOH, GPN, VTI, QQQ, DHR, ROP, SWKS, VRTX, MSFT, EQIX, IEUR, FNV, HACK, FURY, EFAV, MDY, MELI, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: AGX, VICR, NVEE, TPGY, AKTS, GSHD, YMAB, VSAT, SPT, TTD, U, HQY, TWLO, QTRX, QTWO, AXON, VEU, DV, HCAT, TDOC, CHGG, GLDD, VICI, FVRR, CVCO, AAPL, KO, SMAR, ADBE, KNSL, GOOG, REGN, IWF, XOM, BCPC, AMZN, FEZ,
- Sold Out: UPLD, AGGY, AGG, GRNB, EDOC, SPLV, DDOG, FB, FROG, JPM, SNOW, PLTR,
For the details of ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ashford+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 3,267,593 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
- Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) - 254,297 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
- Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 998,630 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.04%
- Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 998,630 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.04%
- Vicor Corp (VICR) - 281,373 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.66%
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $20.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,108,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $143.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 843 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Red Violet Inc (RDVT)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Red Violet Inc by 2366.94%. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $41.72, with an estimated average price of $35.16. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 604,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 62.04%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.421000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 998,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 62.04%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.421000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 998,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 304.74%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 187,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 428,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84. The stock is now traded at around $372.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 61,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13.Sold Out: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.59.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.Sold Out: VanEck Green Bond ETF (GRNB)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Green Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $26.71.Sold Out: Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.26.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying