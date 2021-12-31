Ashford Capital Management Inc Buys KnowBe4 Inc, Red Violet Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Sells Argan Inc, Vicor Corp, Upland Software Inc

New Purchases: KNBE, ARKK, BAM, MOS, PLD, LLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KnowBe4 Inc, Red Violet Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, sells Argan Inc, Vicor Corp, Upland Software Inc, NV5 Global Inc, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashford Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Ashford Capital Management Inc owns 107 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 3,267,593 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) - 254,297 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 998,630 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.04% Vicor Corp (VICR) - 281,373 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.66%

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $20.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,108,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $143.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Red Violet Inc by 2366.94%. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $41.72, with an estimated average price of $35.16. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 604,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 62.04%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.421000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 998,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 304.74%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 187,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 428,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84. The stock is now traded at around $372.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 61,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.59.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Green Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $26.71.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18.