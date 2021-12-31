Raffles Associates Lp Buys Paramount Global, First BanCorp, Discovery Inc, Sells Goodrich Petroleum Corp, Discovery Inc, Paramount Global

New Purchases: FBP, DISCA, UVXY, BAC, MAG, TWTR, GPOR, DIDI, MOS, KWEB, REPX, CWH, YOLO, KGC, CLST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Paramount Global, First BanCorp, Discovery Inc, GEE Group Inc, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, sells Goodrich Petroleum Corp, Discovery Inc, Paramount Global, Chesapeake Energy Corp, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raffles Associates Lp. As of 2021Q4, Raffles Associates Lp owns 49 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Popular Inc (BPOP) - 205,000 shares, 16.11% of the total portfolio. Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 687,760 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) - 232,292 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Paramount Global (PARAA) - 180,000 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 300.00% Provident Financial Holdings Inc (PROV) - 356,349 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio.

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in First BanCorp. The purchase prices were between $12.7 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $13.77. The stock is now traded at around $14.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 267,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.43 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $17.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in MAG Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $21, with an estimated average price of $17.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in Paramount Global by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $42.7, with an estimated average price of $37.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.926300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in GEE Group Inc by 111.74%. The purchase prices were between $0.42 and $0.58, with an estimated average price of $0.48. The stock is now traded at around $0.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 7,411,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc by 480.82%. The purchase prices were between $1.84 and $2.68, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $1.460100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 543,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp by 36.54%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $7.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 186,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in Integra Resources Corp by 63.69%. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $2.61, with an estimated average price of $2.28. The stock is now traded at around $1.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 257,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17.

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08.

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48.

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Sh. The sale prices were between $53.78 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $66.11.

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.96 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.33.

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $17.43.