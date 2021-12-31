Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Raffles Associates Lp Buys Paramount Global, First BanCorp, Discovery Inc, Sells Goodrich Petroleum Corp, Discovery Inc, Paramount Global

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Raffles Associates Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Paramount Global, First BanCorp, Discovery Inc, GEE Group Inc, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, sells Goodrich Petroleum Corp, Discovery Inc, Paramount Global, Chesapeake Energy Corp, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raffles Associates Lp. As of 2021Q4, Raffles Associates Lp owns 49 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raffles+associates+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP
  1. Popular Inc (BPOP) - 205,000 shares, 16.11% of the total portfolio.
  2. Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 687,760 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio.
  3. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) - 232,292 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio.
  4. Paramount Global (PARAA) - 180,000 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 300.00%
  5. Provident Financial Holdings Inc (PROV) - 356,349 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: First BanCorp (FBP)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in First BanCorp. The purchase prices were between $12.7 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $13.77. The stock is now traded at around $14.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 267,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.43 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $17.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MAG Silver Corp (MAG)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in MAG Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $21, with an estimated average price of $17.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Paramount Global (PARAA)

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in Paramount Global by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $42.7, with an estimated average price of $37.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.926300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: GEE Group Inc (JOB)

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in GEE Group Inc by 111.74%. The purchase prices were between $0.42 and $0.58, with an estimated average price of $0.48. The stock is now traded at around $0.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 7,411,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX)

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc by 480.82%. The purchase prices were between $1.84 and $2.68, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $1.460100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 543,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (IVAN)

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp by 36.54%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $7.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 186,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Integra Resources Corp (ITRG)

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in Integra Resources Corp by 63.69%. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $2.61, with an estimated average price of $2.28. The stock is now traded at around $1.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 257,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08.

Sold Out: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Sh (JNUG)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Sh. The sale prices were between $53.78 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $66.11.

Sold Out: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.96 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.33.

Sold Out: Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $17.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP. Also check out:

1. RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus