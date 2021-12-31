Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Buys Zillow Group Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Charter Communications Inc, Sells AppLovin Corp, Centene Corp, Toll Brothers Inc

New Purchases: XP, GRAB, UPWK, EMN, CVT, BHC, DHI, ZM, DV, OCGN, NVEI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zillow Group Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Charter Communications Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Shift4 Payments Inc, sells AppLovin Corp, Centene Corp, Toll Brothers Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP. As of 2021Q4, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owns 48 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 15,000,000 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.38% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 1,600,000 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 3,300,000 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 6,400,000 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.36% Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 850,000 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59%

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 5,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Cvent Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,032,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 57.38%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $15.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 15,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $598.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 81.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 84.91%. The purchase prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $70.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43. The stock is now traded at around $121.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $56.45 and $69.95, with an estimated average price of $62.51.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Matterport Inc. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.16.