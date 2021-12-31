Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Buys Zillow Group Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Charter Communications Inc, Sells AppLovin Corp, Centene Corp, Toll Brothers Inc

- New Purchases: XP, GRAB, UPWK, EMN, CVT, BHC, DHI, ZM, DV, OCGN, NVEI,
- Added Positions: Z, CNHI, CHTR, ADS, FOUR, CCK, PWR, TECK, AES, UBER, AMZN, SSNC, TWTR, SCHW, RJF, EXPE, LAD, FCX, ZD, BTRS, CFX, WTW, PRCH,
- Reduced Positions: APP, TOL, FIS, V, CVNA, PEGA, FCNCA,
- Sold Out: CNC, LVS, SRCL, MTTR, LYLT, KVSB, VMEO, CCSI, RNW, AGC, DGNS, SKLZ,
For the details of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southpoint+capital+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP
- CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 15,000,000 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.38%
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 1,600,000 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 3,300,000 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 6,400,000 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.36%
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 850,000 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59%
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 5,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cvent Holding Corp (CVT)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Cvent Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,032,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 57.38%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $15.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 15,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $598.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 81.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 84.91%. The purchase prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $70.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43. The stock is now traded at around $121.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.Sold Out: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $56.45 and $69.95, with an estimated average price of $62.51.Sold Out: Matterport Inc (MTTR)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Matterport Inc. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06.Sold Out: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.Sold Out: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II (KVSB)
Southpoint Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP. Also check out:
1. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Southpoint Capital Advisors LP keeps buying