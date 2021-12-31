North Run Capital, Lp Buys Invacare Corp, Sells CyberArk Software, MoneyGram International Inc, Limbach Holdings Inc

New Purchases: IVC,

IVC, Added Positions: MX, LNSR, AIRG, SMTI, SQNS,

MX, LNSR, AIRG, SMTI, SQNS, Reduced Positions: CYBR, MGI, CHRA, PEGA,

CYBR, MGI, CHRA, PEGA, Sold Out: LMB, DYNT,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invacare Corp, sells CyberArk Software, MoneyGram International Inc, Limbach Holdings Inc, Dynatronics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Run Capital, Lp. As of 2021Q4, North Run Capital, Lp owns 20 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 118,000 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Kaleyra Inc (KLR) - 1,290,000 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Silicom Ltd (SILC) - 247,500 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) - 2,233,173 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Charah Solutions Inc (CHRA) - 2,137,500 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in Invacare Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.25 and $4.94, with an estimated average price of $3.64. The stock is now traded at around $2.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 1,121,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Limbach Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.18 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.35.

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Dynatronics Corp. The sale prices were between $0.98 and $1.6, with an estimated average price of $1.3.