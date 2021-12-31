Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Consulta Ltd Buys Comcast Corp, Visa Inc, Block Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc

Investment company Consulta Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Visa Inc, Block Inc, sells Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consulta Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Consulta Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Consulta Ltd
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 1,622,500 shares, 17.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.19%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 623,000 shares, 15.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 86,500 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio.
  4. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 5,250,000 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.25%
  5. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 700,000 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.08%
Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 5,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $223.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 1,622,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Block Inc (SQ)

Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Block Inc by 87.92%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $98.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



