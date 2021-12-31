Consulta Ltd Buys Comcast Corp, Visa Inc, Block Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc

Added Positions: CMCSA, V, SQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp, Visa Inc, Block Inc, sells Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consulta Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Consulta Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Visa Inc (V) - 1,622,500 shares, 17.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.19% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 623,000 shares, 15.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 86,500 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 5,250,000 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.25% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 700,000 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.08%

Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 5,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $223.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 1,622,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Block Inc by 87.92%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $98.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.