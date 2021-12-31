Kensico Capital Management Corp Buys Sealed Air Corp, Fair Isaac Corp, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: BILL, GE, HUM, AMZN, TFX, AMPS, AMPS, HMCO, AFTR,

BILL, GE, HUM, AMZN, TFX, AMPS, AMPS, HMCO, AFTR, Added Positions: SEE, FICO, FB, PYPL, SYNH, LFG, UNH, V, MSDA, PSTH,

SEE, FICO, FB, PYPL, SYNH, LFG, UNH, V, MSDA, PSTH, Reduced Positions: FISV, LNG, MSFT, ARMK, HWM, GOOGL, IQV, BC, ETRN, CDEV,

FISV, LNG, MSFT, ARMK, HWM, GOOGL, IQV, BC, ETRN, CDEV, Sold Out: STZ, ATVI, CBAH, RCL, TWTR, BKNG, PTC, EMR,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sealed Air Corp, Fair Isaac Corp, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Microsoft Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kensico Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Kensico Capital Management Corp owns 34 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Visa Inc (V) - 1,792,148 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94% Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 10,789,200 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 971,700 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.8% Sealed Air Corp (SEE) - 4,193,157 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.78% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 2,382,000 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.81%

Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $226.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 183,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 356,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $424.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 65,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3042.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $316.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 46,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,025,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Sealed Air Corp by 33.78%. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $62.37. The stock is now traded at around $69.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 4,193,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 110.71%. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $496.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 308,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.878800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 702,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 683.04%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 221,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 49.90%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 786,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Archaea Energy Inc by 68.05%. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $18.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 3,360,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.

Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.13.

Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99.

Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Kensico Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.