Penn Capital Management Company, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells Loyalty Ventures Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc

New Purchases: VTI, PLAN, CHK, RSI, MCB, NOG, DNOW, APPS, PACW, VO,

VTI, PLAN, CHK, RSI, MCB, NOG, DNOW, APPS, PACW, VO, Added Positions: IWM, CF, KLIC, VXF, OMF, NCLH, OSTK, ALGM, AVNT, GOGO, SPR, ADS, XPO, SSB, UPWK, EYE, FBP,

IWM, CF, KLIC, VXF, OMF, NCLH, OSTK, ALGM, AVNT, GOGO, SPR, ADS, XPO, SSB, UPWK, EYE, FBP, Reduced Positions: FTI, SABR, HFC, TCBI, SGMS, HSC, SWKS, TRIP, GTES, SKYT, PNFP, SCS, NVT, LPRO, BALY, HALO, EXEL, HEES, WOW, BKU, SYNH, SEAS, SMTC, NMRK, SIX, HLMN, TER, LNC, GDEN, ATEC, CAL, BHC, FANG, PRI, FOX, PVH, DGX, CENX, CTLT, GDDY, SIMO, BURL, BJ, STLD, PSTG, AXTA, AVTR, ACGL, TRU, TYL, URI, UTHR, MTN, WAL, WDC, GXO, ALGT, HTA, FND, FIVE, IAA, IAC, KEX, LW, LII, LSXMA, PEB, MLM, PZZA, EPRT, FNF, MGM, MGP, COLD, HES, DLR, VOYA, VST, MRVL, MRCY, AME, TREE, MTCH, CACI, MAS, MTB, BMRN,

FTI, SABR, HFC, TCBI, SGMS, HSC, SWKS, TRIP, GTES, SKYT, PNFP, SCS, NVT, LPRO, BALY, HALO, EXEL, HEES, WOW, BKU, SYNH, SEAS, SMTC, NMRK, SIX, HLMN, TER, LNC, GDEN, ATEC, CAL, BHC, FANG, PRI, FOX, PVH, DGX, CENX, CTLT, GDDY, SIMO, BURL, BJ, STLD, PSTG, AXTA, AVTR, ACGL, TRU, TYL, URI, UTHR, MTN, WAL, WDC, GXO, ALGT, HTA, FND, FIVE, IAA, IAC, KEX, LW, LII, LSXMA, PEB, MLM, PZZA, EPRT, FNF, MGM, MGP, COLD, HES, DLR, VOYA, VST, MRVL, MRCY, AME, TREE, MTCH, CACI, MAS, MTB, BMRN, Sold Out: LYLT, TFX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Anaplan Inc, sells Loyalty Ventures Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Exelixis Inc, Teleflex Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Capital Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Penn Capital Management Company, LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $989 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Capital Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+capital+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) - 342,564 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 337,506 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) - 415,251 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% Steelcase Inc (SCS) - 1,213,354 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56% Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 245,915 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58%

Penn Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $66.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $106.53, with an estimated average price of $95.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 447.76%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $200.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 161.23%. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 62.60%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $161.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 114.08%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 141,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Penn Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07.