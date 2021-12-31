Penn Capital Management Company, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells Loyalty Ventures Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: VTI, PLAN, CHK, RSI, MCB, NOG, DNOW, APPS, PACW, VO,
- Added Positions: IWM, CF, KLIC, VXF, OMF, NCLH, OSTK, ALGM, AVNT, GOGO, SPR, ADS, XPO, SSB, UPWK, EYE, FBP,
- Reduced Positions: FTI, SABR, HFC, TCBI, SGMS, HSC, SWKS, TRIP, GTES, SKYT, PNFP, SCS, NVT, LPRO, BALY, HALO, EXEL, HEES, WOW, BKU, SYNH, SEAS, SMTC, NMRK, SIX, HLMN, TER, LNC, GDEN, ATEC, CAL, BHC, FANG, PRI, FOX, PVH, DGX, CENX, CTLT, GDDY, SIMO, BURL, BJ, STLD, PSTG, AXTA, AVTR, ACGL, TRU, TYL, URI, UTHR, MTN, WAL, WDC, GXO, ALGT, HTA, FND, FIVE, IAA, IAC, KEX, LW, LII, LSXMA, PEB, MLM, PZZA, EPRT, FNF, MGM, MGP, COLD, HES, DLR, VOYA, VST, MRVL, MRCY, AME, TREE, MTCH, CACI, MAS, MTB, BMRN,
- Sold Out: LYLT, TFX,
- Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) - 342,564 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 337,506 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) - 415,251 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
- Steelcase Inc (SCS) - 1,213,354 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%
- Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 245,915 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58%
Penn Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Penn Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)
Penn Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Penn Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $66.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)
Penn Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $106.53, with an estimated average price of $95.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)
Penn Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Penn Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 447.76%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $200.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Penn Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 161.23%. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Penn Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 62.60%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $161.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Penn Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 114.08%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Penn Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 141,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)
Penn Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.Sold Out: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Penn Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07.
