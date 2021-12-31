River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Comcast Corp, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

- New Purchases: RQI, RNP, GPC, HPQ, RPM, FDS, EXC, IVW, WSO, HSY, GPL,
- Added Positions: IEMG, IWM, BND, AAPL, VOO, IVV, IWR, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, ACN, CMCSA, CWB, SLQD, DIS, QCOM, SUM, V, VWO, DHI, VCSH, STZ, VBK, PEP, APD, PPL, LMT, SYK, JPM, ETN, FITB, CVS, CVX, USB, COF, ABBV, ALLE, MMC, BOTZ, WM, MRK, LOW, HD, QQQ, NKE, HON, RY, COP, NVDA, UNH, IJR, RTX, PSX, TM, NEE, DLR, CSCO, BRK.B, PG, PFE, MCD, TJX, VGT, UNP, XLK, AVY, LRCX, FDX, XLF, XLY, COST, CHRW, RMD, MKC, INT, GD, TD, SNPS, WMT, DG, EMR, GS, IWO, IBM, ZBH, XLRE, MAS, C, DFS, KMB, NFLX, VFC, TXN, CMI, MCK, MOG.A, DUK, TRV, XLI, BRO, VO, TSLA, GL, ZBRA, ABT, AJG, EBAY, BR, BA,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, VEU, SPY, VZ, SCZ, VXF, SCHA, SCHF, SCHB, VCIT, UL, NSC, PPG, ADP, DE, T, MDY, SCHX, FTEC, AGG, SCHD, VUG, SCHZ, VEA, DHR, EFA, ARW, IJJ, ORCL, LIN, JNJ, SCHM, AEP, SPGI, PH, TROW, D, VOX, NVS, AON, FNCL, IJK, FDIS, FHLC, TGT, SCHE, IEFA, NUE, MTB, IR, CRL, MUB, VB, SBUX, CB, OTIS,
- Sold Out: PYPL, LQD, SCHP, MDT, PM, KD,
For the details of River Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/river+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of River Wealth Advisors LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,274 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 376,053 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,162 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 99,860 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.00%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 44,708 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC. The purchase prices were between $15.13 and $18.22, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP)
River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.78 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $127.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $402.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 469 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)
River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)
River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $86.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 326.72%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 128,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $398.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 39,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Summit Materials Inc (SUM)
River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Summit Materials Inc by 42.07%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.21, with an estimated average price of $37.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of River Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. River Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. River Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. River Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that River Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying