River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Comcast Corp, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Comcast Corp, COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, River Wealth Advisors LLC owns 223 stocks with a total value of $645 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of River Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/river+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,274 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 376,053 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,162 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 99,860 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.00% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 44,708 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC. The purchase prices were between $15.13 and $18.22, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.78 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $127.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $402.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $86.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 326.72%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 128,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $398.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 39,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Summit Materials Inc by 42.07%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.21, with an estimated average price of $37.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.

River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27.

River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.