AQR Arbitrage LLC Buys Cerner Corp, Vonage Holdings Corp, CMC Materials Inc, Sells , Inovalon Holdings Inc,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cerner Corp, Vonage Holdings Corp, CMC Materials Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Rogers Corp, sells , Inovalon Holdings Inc, , , Covanta Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AQR Arbitrage LLC. As of 2021Q4, AQR Arbitrage LLC owns 1126 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) - 3,479,346 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) - 211,416 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 2,238,483 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08% Cerner Corp (CERN) - 423,333 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. New Position IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 295,398 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio.

AQR Arbitrage LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 423,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AQR Arbitrage LLC initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,831,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AQR Arbitrage LLC initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 196,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AQR Arbitrage LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 320,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AQR Arbitrage LLC initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 103,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AQR Arbitrage LLC initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 350,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AQR Arbitrage LLC added to a holding in Veoneer Inc by 301.46%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 752,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AQR Arbitrage LLC added to a holding in GreenSky Inc by 78.77%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,245,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AQR Arbitrage LLC added to a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc by 156.42%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 516,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AQR Arbitrage LLC added to a holding in American National Group Inc by 56.27%. The purchase prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 67,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AQR Arbitrage LLC added to a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp by 73.01%. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 368,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AQR Arbitrage LLC added to a holding in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc by 39.99%. The purchase prices were between $26.27 and $29.97, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 153,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AQR Arbitrage LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.54 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.15.

AQR Arbitrage LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

AQR Arbitrage LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

AQR Arbitrage LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

AQR Arbitrage LLC sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

AQR Arbitrage LLC sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.