AQR Arbitrage LLC Buys Cerner Corp, Vonage Holdings Corp, CMC Materials Inc, Sells , Inovalon Holdings Inc,

- New Purchases: CERN, VG, CCMP, CONE, ROG, MIME, GATE, ARNA, ATEK.U, UMPQ, MCFE, EPAY, RCACU, NPTN, CNDB.U, BRKHU, HCVI, BFAC.U, RRD, IVCBU, MNTV, MBSC.U, GGAAU, SCUA.U, PORT.U, RJAC.U, TGP, MTVC.U, CPAA, CPAA, OCDX, XPDBU, FOUN, PRLHU, EVE.U, ACRO, ZINGU, STET.U, PVG, ADALU, USCTU, NETC.U, THCP, TRIS.U, PAE, SUAC.U, EMLDU, SHAP.U, TGVC, NFYS, BPACU, BIOSU, PEPL, GFGDU, ESACU, HAIAU, SEDA.U, BMAC, GEEXU, CDAQ, ENTFU, WWACU, ICNC.U, IOACU, MLAIU, LGSTU, HORIU, ARTE, CNGLU, WEL.U, TGAAU, AHRNU, GMFIU, CFLT, FRBNU, CPLG, PEGRU, MPRAU, RRAC.U, LGTOU, BRD.U, PACI.U, ROCAU, JWACU, NVACU, TSC, FLOW, FICV, TWCB, ALPA, JAQC, VMGAU, IPAX, CFFSU, SHCAU, NPABU, LOCC, VHNAU, MNTN.U, DAOOU, IVCPU, ARCKU, SVNAU, IQMDU, CMCAU, FXCOU, BSKY, PGSS.U, PCCTU, INTEU, MCAAU, IRRX.U, LFACU, LFACU, BLEUU, PBAX, TLGYU, MTAL, ACAQ.U, NCACU, XFINU, AEAEU, FRLAU, TOACU, ONYXU, JUN.U, FLYA, APN.U, ACDI.U, HTAQ.U, DPCSU, BCSAU, CBRGU, ALORU, APXIU, FNVT, IGTAU, TCOA.U, CLOE, APTM, XPAX, HWEL, AMCI, AMCI, BWC, TPBA, CENQ, PONO, NHICU, NHICU, GIA, OLITU, AACI, SGIIU, IXAQ, LION, LION, AOGOU, CNDA, CNDA, GBT, PCPC, LAXXU, APAC, GLEE, KCGI, FIACU, TRAQ.U, RCFA.U, UTAAU, AVAC, APCA.U, GCP, VRS, BSAQ, WRAC, APMI, FHLT, THAC, TTGT, SWAG, RNERU, GTACU, AXH.U, GOGN.U, OHAAU, PHYT.U, CCTSU, SZZLU, DHACU, SIER, GVCIU, LGVCU, SMAP, NFNT.U, CRECU, DMYS, BOCNU, ROSE, GLLIU, ALSAU, KACLU, ADRT.U, SAGAU, VCXA, GIAC, IFIN.U, HWKZ, LCW, PATK, PFTA, BLNG, WAVC, SANBU, LVACU, VSACU, LIBYU, CIIG, AFACU, ARGU, DSAQ, ENCPU, LSPRU, GDNRU, LUXAU, HMCOU, EPWR.U, CPARU, DILA, OXAC, AVHIU, MEOA, CCAI, SCMAU, AEHA, MAAQU, ROCLU, BMAQ, BACA, HPLT, FATP, HGTY, PAFO, OXUS, INAQ, BNIX, AVGOP.PFD, IGNY, HLMN, SWSS, PPHP, FEXDU, PRBM, HHGC, MTRY, JMAC, ENER, WTMAU, FLAG, FLAG, TRTL, WQGA, DCRD, AFTR, DMAQ,
- Added Positions: VNE, GSKY, GWB, STL, ANAT, MNR, NUAN, PBCT, LYV, GTS, ACBI, KRA, FBC, BMTC, ATH, CIT, BKNG, GOL, ESSC, CFV, NOVVU, PPHPU,
- Reduced Positions: NGC, TRON, SHQA, FWAC, SKYA, GFOR, OSI, PTOC, ARBG, CTAQ, CLRM, EQHA, PSAG, MON, OEPW, EVOJ, SPTK, OHPA, ARRW, GLHA, ISBC, EAC, BLTS, OSTR, SHAC, DNZ, HCII, FSSI, TLGA, BITE, FLME, IPVA, JUGG, CLAY, ILMN, PIAI, ATA, SWET, OCAX, ZWRK, JOFF, SLAC, WARR, DTOC, ESM, FTPA, ACTD, STRE, DNAA, DRAY, TMPM, BWAC, ZNTE, PHIC, CRU, LMACA, ITHX, AGGR, LCAA, WALD, RKTA, ATVC, RAM, HCNE, OACB, CAS, KVSC, CSTA, TWOA, GSEV, TWLV, DHBC, WPCA, LDHA, GGMC, CRZN, DKDCA, GLTA, MTN, HPX, ENPC, IGAC, SV, AGCB, PIPP, PPGH, SVFB, LMAO, PMGM, YTPG, ANZU, NSTD, XPOA, ABGI, QFTA, CORS.U, RCLF, CPTK, REVH, ISAA, DNAB, DNAC, GOBI, ARYE, SMIH, LITT, MITA, SLVRU,
- Sold Out: KDMN, INOV, PPD, CSOD, CVA, UFS, MDLA, TRIL, HRC, VER, SPWH, CXP, FIVN, STMP, KSU, CADE, CADE, HCVIU, CAI, SCR, CLDR, CPAAU, CPAAU, ECHO, ACRO.U, RAVN, QADA, XLRN, CNDA.U, MX, THCPU, EBSB, CMO, HWELU, TWCBU, RPAI, BSKYU, WRAC.U, ARTEU, APMIU, JAQCU, ALPAU, FICVU, IPAXU, SWAGU, TPBAU, LOCC.U, APTMU, AFTR.U, KCGI.U, DBDR, TRTL.U, VCXAU, CIIGU, MTAL.U, GLEEU, BLNGU, AMCIU, AMCIU, DCRDU, XPAXU, WQGA.U, CENQU, FTVI, CCAIU, FLYA.U, GIA.U, GAMC, BWCAU, PONOU, AACIU, RCHG, AHPAU, AHPAU, PCPC.U, MOTN, BSAQ.U, APACU, DSAQ.U, HIGA, RICO, FHLTU, MACC, PLMI, ROCGU, SIERU, EDNCU, SVOK, EPWR, AEAC, THMA, GIG, BGSX, BHSE, ENFA, HYAC, HYAC, SBII, AFAQ, ADF, GWII, BSN, SGAM, OTRA, PTIC, DDMX, DDMX, ALTU, KLAQ, ADEX, VOSO, PGRW, KRNL, KURI, FORE, BRPM, CFVI, PFTAU, JATT.U, DWACU, WAVC.U, OLPX, ARGUU, YAC, TEKK, TACA, EDTX, EDTX, KWAC, GIIX, RXRA, AAQC, DILAU, RONI, OXACU, INAQ.U, MCMJ, CHPM, ETAC, BTAQ, ASAQ, IIAC, HCAQ, KINZ, AKIC, KAIR, GSAQ, LJAQ, POW, FINM, JCIC, MSAC, CHAA, DMYQ, BYTS, CMLT, MAQC, CNM, MEOAU, SWSSU, FLAG.U, AEHAU, HPLTU, DFPH, ERES, NMMC, STWO, IMPX, IPOD, HZON, EUCR, BOAC, HCAR, TINV, DWIN, IIII, PRSR, INKA, GPAC, CLAS, RMGC, ITQ, HHLA, SCOB, KAII, IBER, NGCA, OXUSU, PRBM.U, BACA.U, PAIC, LNFA, SCOA, PAQC, TMKR, PNTM, EUSG, NAAC, NRAC, AAC, JWSM, ISLE, ISLE, CPUH, COVA, LGAC, KIII, SLAM, ASZ, FRXB, GACQ, MEKA, SHPW, GOAC, BTWN, IGNYU, NVSAU, FSII, DLCA, SVFC, DGNU, MACA, NVSA, MACQ, SBEA, FSNB, HUGS, LIII, FTEV, ISOS, TRCA, RTPY, LAAA, AKA, FRSH, FRSH, DGNS, LOKB, IACB, SNAX, SRAD, FORG, RELY, CWAN, ZGYH,
For the details of AQR Arbitrage LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aqr+arbitrage+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AQR Arbitrage LLC
- Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) - 3,479,346 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) - 211,416 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio.
- People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 2,238,483 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%
- Cerner Corp (CERN) - 423,333 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 295,398 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio.
AQR Arbitrage LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 423,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
AQR Arbitrage LLC initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,831,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
AQR Arbitrage LLC initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 196,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
AQR Arbitrage LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 320,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)
AQR Arbitrage LLC initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 103,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
AQR Arbitrage LLC initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 350,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Veoneer Inc (VNE)
AQR Arbitrage LLC added to a holding in Veoneer Inc by 301.46%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 752,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GreenSky Inc (GSKY)
AQR Arbitrage LLC added to a holding in GreenSky Inc by 78.77%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,245,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)
AQR Arbitrage LLC added to a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc by 156.42%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 516,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American National Group Inc (ANAT)
AQR Arbitrage LLC added to a holding in American National Group Inc by 56.27%. The purchase prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 67,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)
AQR Arbitrage LLC added to a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp by 73.01%. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 368,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI)
AQR Arbitrage LLC added to a holding in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc by 39.99%. The purchase prices were between $26.27 and $29.97, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 153,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KDMN)
AQR Arbitrage LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.54 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.15.Sold Out: (PPD)
AQR Arbitrage LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
AQR Arbitrage LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.Sold Out: (CSOD)
AQR Arbitrage LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
AQR Arbitrage LLC sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)
AQR Arbitrage LLC sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of AQR Arbitrage LLC. Also check out:
