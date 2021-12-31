Karpus Management, Inc. Buys BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr, BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: BIGZ, ECAT, DMAQ, ENER, BCAT, SV, MEOA, JMAC, BMAQ, TGVC, GOF, AACI, LAX, BRKHU, MTRY, AVAC, WINV, MLAI, OXAC, MEAC, DAOOU, OXUS, PCX, DHACU, GVCIU, VHNAU, TLGYU, MCAG, ROC, BNIX, SCVX, PEPL, CENQ, ARIZ, ALSAU, GGGV, NOVV, PPHP, CCAI, AEAE, CHWA, CNGLU, MHI, PAQC, APTM, VSAC, EEMV, CFIV, GLEE, AEHA, MAAQU, LIBY, FRLA, HHGC, AVHI, AVHI, IFIN.U, JWACU, PHYT, JCIC, BLNG, ROCAU, FXCOU, ENCPU, SGII, ROSE, PCCT, DHAC, MSAC, RVAC, SANB, IRRX.U, FNVT, IGTAU, ALTU, PCPC, CFFE, SWSS, PONO, REVE, ALORU, CRECU, MCAA, PFE, FACT, INAQ, IOACU, CCTSU, SZZLU, GIA, SIER, DPCSU, AFACU, CBRGU, ARGU, FOUN, THAC, WEL.U, USCT, ARCK, ONYX, AXH,

Added Positions: ACWI, VOO, QUAL, IVV, ADER, TACA, BSV, BST, CCAC, VGT, ASPA, VHAQ, ZNTE, TINV, PMGM, DKDCA, INKA, MCAF, RICO, BHSE, ESGV, BTAQ, CNTQ, BRLI, PAFO, VTEB, ACWX, LAAA, EWJ, NRK, KWAC, VUG, DUNE, NLIT, VPL, BCAC, YSAC, IEUR, LMAO, ENX, UPTD, CLOE, EWC, PZA, PGRW, OTEC, VCKA, GSAQ, VTAQ, BFZ, OTRA, GLSPT, TWLV, ASAX, RSP, BWAC, MYC, VT, NBW, MLAC, CAS, ATA, MUDS, MUDS, ACKIT, GPCO, EMXC, GIW, MACU, LCAP, GRCY, MGU, SPY, IIF, NBO, MDH, MFM,
Reduced Positions: BND, DBDR, VB, SDY, MAQC, MYI, WIA, IWB, EIM, BLV, RMT, KTF, VWO, SHM, MGF, RMM, RMM, AIO, EVM, ADEX, IGD, NIE, GRX, BSTZ, MPAC, GDV, VGK, GLAQ, MVF, EWY, VTI, BSN, SUB, AGG, THCA, AEF, VPV, VTN, NAN, RSF, CHPM, ERES, BREZ, PSAG, WIW, BMEZ, ENPC, OCAX, JEQ, JOF, MQY, SBI, NEA, BLE, BOE, DTF, RMI, RMI, RFM, RFM, ETAC, ASAQ, PAIC, EDTX, EDTX, OSTR, IGNY, ADRA, BOAS, SPTK, VENA, ACBA, TLT, VEU, CHN, CXH, GF, SCD, NXDT, CPSR, PMVC, RCHG, DWIN, TVAC, EAC, KAIR, EPWR, KLAQ, BLTS, MON, NAAC, ISLE, ISLE, EVOJ, CVII, FLME, ANZU, ARRW, MACC, AURC, ESM, GGMC, ISAA, CLAQ, APAC, EEM,
Sold Out: GPM, TMTS, BENE, SGAM, MCMJ, GIG, CFVI, QFTA, RAM, ETG, ADX, BSGA, YAC, DWAC, ADF, FORE, ZGYH, ATSPU, JHB, MHN, NNY, PPGH, BRPM, MACQ, ENFA, EUSG, NXU, MIN, IIM, VOSO, ASG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr, BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, Spartacus Acquisition Corp, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karpus Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Karpus Management, Inc. owns 365 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 482,271 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.25% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 385,467 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08% Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) - 1,610,745 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48% Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK) - 11,941,825 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,339,221 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,265,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,447,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,016,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Accretion Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,610,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $20.34, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 605,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.56 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,122,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 151.26%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $98.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 312,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.22%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.449300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 250,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp by 1981.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 974,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 1335.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 921,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 196.20%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 155,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.79%. The purchase prices were between $47.3 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $42.418200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 460,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Spartacus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $10.21.

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $10.36.

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.21 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Merida Merger Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.93.