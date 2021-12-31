Karpus Management, Inc. Buys BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr, BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp
- New Purchases: BIGZ, ECAT, DMAQ, ENER, BCAT, SV, MEOA, JMAC, BMAQ, TGVC, GOF, AACI, LAX, BRKHU, MTRY, AVAC, WINV, MLAI, OXAC, MEAC, DAOOU, OXUS, PCX, DHACU, GVCIU, VHNAU, TLGYU, MCAG, ROC, BNIX, SCVX, PEPL, CENQ, ARIZ, ALSAU, GGGV, NOVV, PPHP, CCAI, AEAE, CHWA, CNGLU, MHI, PAQC, APTM, VSAC, EEMV, CFIV, GLEE, AEHA, MAAQU, LIBY, FRLA, HHGC, AVHI, AVHI, IFIN.U, JWACU, PHYT, JCIC, BLNG, ROCAU, FXCOU, ENCPU, SGII, ROSE, PCCT, DHAC, MSAC, RVAC, SANB, IRRX.U, FNVT, IGTAU, ALTU, PCPC, CFFE, SWSS, PONO, REVE, ALORU, CRECU, MCAA, PFE, FACT, INAQ, IOACU, CCTSU, SZZLU, GIA, SIER, DPCSU, AFACU, CBRGU, ARGU, FOUN, THAC, WEL.U, USCT, ARCK, ONYX, AXH,
- Added Positions: ACWI, VOO, QUAL, IVV, ADER, TACA, BSV, BST, CCAC, VGT, ASPA, VHAQ, ZNTE, TINV, PMGM, DKDCA, INKA, MCAF, RICO, BHSE, ESGV, BTAQ, CNTQ, BRLI, PAFO, VTEB, ACWX, LAAA, EWJ, NRK, KWAC, VUG, DUNE, NLIT, VPL, BCAC, YSAC, IEUR, LMAO, ENX, UPTD, CLOE, EWC, PZA, PGRW, OTEC, VCKA, GSAQ, VTAQ, BFZ, OTRA, GLSPT, TWLV, ASAX, RSP, BWAC, MYC, VT, NBW, MLAC, CAS, ATA, MUDS, MUDS, ACKIT, GPCO, EMXC, GIW, MACU, LCAP, GRCY, MGU, SPY, IIF, NBO, MDH, MFM,
- Reduced Positions: BND, DBDR, VB, SDY, MAQC, MYI, WIA, IWB, EIM, BLV, RMT, KTF, VWO, SHM, MGF, RMM, RMM, AIO, EVM, ADEX, IGD, NIE, GRX, BSTZ, MPAC, GDV, VGK, GLAQ, MVF, EWY, VTI, BSN, SUB, AGG, THCA, AEF, VPV, VTN, NAN, RSF, CHPM, ERES, BREZ, PSAG, WIW, BMEZ, ENPC, OCAX, JEQ, JOF, MQY, SBI, NEA, BLE, BOE, DTF, RMI, RMI, RFM, RFM, ETAC, ASAQ, PAIC, EDTX, EDTX, OSTR, IGNY, ADRA, BOAS, SPTK, VENA, ACBA, TLT, VEU, CHN, CXH, GF, SCD, NXDT, CPSR, PMVC, RCHG, DWIN, TVAC, EAC, KAIR, EPWR, KLAQ, BLTS, MON, NAAC, ISLE, ISLE, EVOJ, CVII, FLME, ANZU, ARRW, MACC, AURC, ESM, GGMC, ISAA, CLAQ, APAC, EEM,
- Sold Out: GPM, TMTS, BENE, SGAM, MCMJ, GIG, CFVI, QFTA, RAM, ETG, ADX, BSGA, YAC, DWAC, ADF, FORE, ZGYH, ATSPU, JHB, MHN, NNY, PPGH, BRPM, MACQ, ENFA, EUSG, NXU, MIN, IIM, VOSO, ASG,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 482,271 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.25%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 385,467 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08%
- Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) - 1,610,745 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48%
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK) - 11,941,825 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,339,221 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,265,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT)
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,447,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp (DMAQ)
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,016,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Accretion Acquisition Corp (ENER)
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Accretion Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,610,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $20.34, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 605,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (SV)
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.56 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,122,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 151.26%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $98.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 312,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.22%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.449300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 250,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (ADER)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp by 1981.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 974,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trepont Acquisition Corp I (TACA)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 1335.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 921,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 196.20%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 155,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.79%. The purchase prices were between $47.3 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $42.418200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 460,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.Sold Out: Spartacus Acquisition Corp (TMTS)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Spartacus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $10.21.Sold Out: Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp (BENE)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $10.36.Sold Out: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.21 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.06.Sold Out: Merida Merger Corp I (MCMJ)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Merida Merger Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.11.Sold Out: GigCapital4 Inc (GIG)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.93.
