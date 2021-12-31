Empirical Capital Management, LLC Buys Roku Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, Snap Inc, Bright Health Group Inc

New Purchases: GOOG, SAM, VZIO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roku Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Twitter Inc, Pinterest Inc, sells FedEx Corp, Snap Inc, Bright Health Group Inc, , Change Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empirical Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Empirical Capital Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Walmart Inc (WMT) - 105,000 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Nordstrom Inc (JWN) - 500,000 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41% Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN) - 591,500 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 183,545 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 214,470 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.68%

Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2613.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $383.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VIZIO Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $19.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 560.00%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $107.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1250.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3042.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 63.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 163,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 38.68%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 214,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 144.00%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 122,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 32.06%. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 65,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3.28 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.68.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.