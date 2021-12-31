Empirical Capital Management, LLC Buys Roku Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, Snap Inc, Bright Health Group Inc

- New Purchases: GOOG, SAM, VZIO,
- Added Positions: ROKU, AMZN, TWTR, PINS, SONO, PENN, RBLX, TUEM, REAL,
- Reduced Positions: JWN, CHNG,
- Sold Out: FDX, SNAP, BHG, SCR,
For the details of Empirical Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empirical+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Empirical Capital Management, LLC
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 105,000 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio.
- Nordstrom Inc (JWN) - 500,000 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41%
- Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN) - 591,500 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio.
- Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 183,545 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio.
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 214,470 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.68%
Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2613.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $383.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VIZIO Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $19.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 560.00%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $107.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1250.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3042.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 63.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 163,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 38.68%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 214,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 144.00%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 122,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 32.06%. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 65,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: Bright Health Group Inc (BHG)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3.28 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.68.Sold Out: (SCR)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of Empirical Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Empirical Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Empirical Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Empirical Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Empirical Capital Management, LLC keeps buying