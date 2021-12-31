Adams Street Partners Llc Buys Vacasa Inc, Confluent Inc, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Sells Robinhood Markets Inc, UiPath Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc

New Purchases: VCSA, CFLT, DOCN, BE, ONEM, NEWR, PGNY, LZ, SNOW, QS,

Added Positions: AMPL, FROG, COUR,

Reduced Positions: HOOD, SUMO, OLO,

Sold Out: PATH, CHPT, CHPT, NET, PDD, VIRX, CRWD, XPEV, OPEN, RBLX, LUNG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vacasa Inc, Confluent Inc, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Amplitude Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, sells Robinhood Markets Inc, UiPath Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Street Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Adams Street Partners Llc owns 26 stocks with a total value of $655 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 23,565,433 shares, 21.47% of the total portfolio. Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) - 593,200 shares, 21.38% of the total portfolio. Vacasa Inc (VCSA) - 16,527,901 shares, 18.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Icosavax Inc (ICVX) - 3,392,395 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) - 777,562 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Vacasa Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.89%. The holding were 16,527,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $47.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 109,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 69,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 130,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $19.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 91,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in New Relic Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.58 and $125.97, with an estimated average price of $97.26. The stock is now traded at around $64.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc added to a holding in Amplitude Inc by 165.73%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 137,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc added to a holding in JFrog Ltd by 172.59%. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $23.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 49,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 58.76%. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Viracta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.37 and $7.74, with an estimated average price of $5.27.