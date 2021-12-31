Giverny Capital Inc. Buys M&T Bank Corp, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Ciena Corp, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CarMax Inc, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: CIEN, IBP, LBRDK, BOOT, SITE, ADI, LEVI, GLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys M&T Bank Corp, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Ciena Corp, Installed Building Products Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CarMax Inc, Alphabet Inc, AMETEK Inc, Markel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Giverny Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Giverny Capital Inc. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 554,588 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.91% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 1,109,239 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 40,297 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.3% AMETEK Inc (AME) - 793,433 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.23% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 1,142,461 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.96%

Giverny Capital Inc. initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.73 and $77.6, with an estimated average price of $62.06. The stock is now traded at around $68.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 332,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Giverny Capital Inc. initiated holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.16 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $128.55. The stock is now traded at around $106.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 157,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Giverny Capital Inc. initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 36,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Giverny Capital Inc. initiated holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.6 and $130.75, with an estimated average price of $113.62. The stock is now traded at around $81.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Giverny Capital Inc. initiated holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.19 and $251.7, with an estimated average price of $231.97. The stock is now traded at around $164.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Giverny Capital Inc. initiated holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Giverny Capital Inc. added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 2914.99%. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $182.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 282,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Giverny Capital Inc. added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 158.58%. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19. The stock is now traded at around $74.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 635,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Giverny Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.

Giverny Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3.

Giverny Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $147.21 and $174.38, with an estimated average price of $161.83.