Asset Planning Services, Ltd. Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund

New Purchases: VAC,

VAC, Added Positions: PULS, VCSH, SPLG, VEA, IJR, VEU, IXUS, VIOO, XLK, OGN, SCHF,

PULS, VCSH, SPLG, VEA, IJR, VEU, IXUS, VIOO, XLK, OGN, SCHF, Reduced Positions: IVV, VOO, VUG, VB, VTV, BRK.B, GIM, PHB, DLS, VO, IJH, SPY, MRK, VBR, SLQD, IWD, IEMG, ITOT, IGIB, SPIB, VYM, RYE, IWF, VOE, IVE, VWO, EUSA, MGC, SDY, RTM, NKE, IWM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Planning Services, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Asset Planning Services, Ltd. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Planning Services, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+planning+services%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 73,259 shares, 16.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.24% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 60,530 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 154,094 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.19% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 33,406 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 38,219 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.27 and $171.08, with an estimated average price of $160.79. The stock is now traded at around $167.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.46, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $49.390100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 147,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.