Robinson Value Management, Ltd. Buys ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Comcast Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Paychex Inc, Aflac Inc

New Purchases: TBF, CMCSA, AKAM, XOP, LUV, HOMB, XOM, CRMT,

TBF, CMCSA, AKAM, XOP, LUV, HOMB, XOM, CRMT, Added Positions: DHI, DGX, NEM, BSV, SPY, GLD, SLV, IWD, GSG, IAI, VCSH, IWR, IAU, SOXX, QLD, MTB, WPM, CCL, CLX,

DHI, DGX, NEM, BSV, SPY, GLD, SLV, IWD, GSG, IAI, VCSH, IWR, IAU, SOXX, QLD, MTB, WPM, CCL, CLX, Reduced Positions: TLT, AFL, CVX, BEN, TXN, VCIT, KO, ABT, IEI, MMM, CERN, SHY, LMT, LQD, IEF, CFR, KMB,

TLT, AFL, CVX, BEN, TXN, VCIT, KO, ABT, IEI, MMM, CERN, SHY, LMT, LQD, IEF, CFR, KMB, Sold Out: PAYX, LUMN, XRT, MSFT, LOW, ACN, DE, AAPL, AXP, ITW, PG, PH, BDX, CSCO, JNJ, GPC, ES, KD, DEO, VFC, TFC, AJG, VZ, MMP, ORCL, LEG, NVS, PPG, NFLX, OTIS, CARR, ALC, UNP, RPM, PM, OZK, MDP, MDP, TSLA, JPM, AOS, LIN, T, PBCT, MS, KTB, UBSI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Comcast Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Newmont Corp, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Paychex Inc, Aflac Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robinson Value Management, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Robinson Value Management, Ltd. owns 71 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Robinson Value Management, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robinson+value+management%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 86,558 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.15% Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) - 30,480 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.44% Toyota Motor Corp (TM) - 26,932 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 65,461 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 51,446 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $17.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 189,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 51,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $100.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 14,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $108.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Home BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 131.71%. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 39,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 69.44%. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $131.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 30,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 86,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $436.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98.62%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 53.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $22.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.