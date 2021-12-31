Hutner Capital Management Inc Buys Analog Devices Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, American Tower Corp

New Purchases: UNH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Analog Devices Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, American Tower Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hutner Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Hutner Capital Management Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hutner+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 55 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 20,200 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 31,274 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 53,138 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 55,269 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%

Hutner Capital Management Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $471.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hutner Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $148.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 25,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hutner Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 115.45%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hutner Capital Management Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $229.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hutner Capital Management Inc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 28.97%. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $681.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.