Hutner Capital Management Inc Buys Analog Devices Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, American Tower Corp

- New Purchases: UNH,
- Added Positions: ADI, FNV, AMT, ORLY, AAPL, ENB, EXPD, WMT, YUM, EPD, O, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: QSR, KHC, COST, NVS, UL, NSC,
For the details of HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hutner+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 55 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio.
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 20,200 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 31,274 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 53,138 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 55,269 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
Hutner Capital Management Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $471.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Hutner Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $148.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 25,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Hutner Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 115.45%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Hutner Capital Management Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $229.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Hutner Capital Management Inc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 28.97%. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $681.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HUTNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying