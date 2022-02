Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells CVS Health Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Roku Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells CVS Health Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Roku Inc, Etsy Inc, Unum Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobi Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Jacobi Capital Management LLC owns 426 stocks with a total value of $836 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 232,984 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 147,398 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 95,106 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 120,893 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 239,495 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Artesian Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $46.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in RLI Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.7 and $115.06, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $99.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $334.99 and $411.22, with an estimated average price of $385.21. The stock is now traded at around $302.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 119.13%. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 261,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 49.09%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 555,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 210.74%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $154.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.17%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $264.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.17%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 101.72%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $438.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $22.38 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $25.58.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $69.56.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.27 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $36.83.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88.