Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Ares Capital Corp, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

New Purchases: ARKQ, IDV, RYU, MRGR, VGT, SPHD, CION, IEI, NEAR, VCR, WBA, QTEC, BHIL, UNG, VIS, SWAN, QID, STIP, MAS, MSTR, LIT, GSLC, XSLV, WDAY, BSJM, LOUP, VIGI, EPR, PANW, JPI, WWJD, ISMD, DXCM, VDE, IDHD, BOUT, BDX, BLOK, O, XBI, VGSH, INTU, CME, VOT, ARES, TLH, GRMN, IDOG, GSK, YUM, FTSL, PFM, WOOD, HRL, CRBN, DOV, IVT, EWC, ASML, MDYG, AFT, NOK, BSCM, FTC, PLD, XLRE, WY, IR, JOE, ED, FFTY, DWX, IXN, ECL, VSGX, JCI, SCHH, GSM, NRXP,

ARKQ, IDV, RYU, MRGR, VGT, SPHD, CION, IEI, NEAR, VCR, WBA, QTEC, BHIL, UNG, VIS, SWAN, QID, STIP, MAS, MSTR, LIT, GSLC, XSLV, WDAY, BSJM, LOUP, VIGI, EPR, PANW, JPI, WWJD, ISMD, DXCM, VDE, IDHD, BOUT, BDX, BLOK, O, XBI, VGSH, INTU, CME, VOT, ARES, TLH, GRMN, IDOG, GSK, YUM, FTSL, PFM, WOOD, HRL, CRBN, DOV, IVT, EWC, ASML, MDYG, AFT, NOK, BSCM, FTC, PLD, XLRE, WY, IR, JOE, ED, FFTY, DWX, IXN, ECL, VSGX, JCI, SCHH, GSM, NRXP, Added Positions: IEF, QQQ, ARCC, VIG, RSP, MUB, SPMD, GLDM, XLF, DFAC, SUB, SPY, MGV, VNQ, VEU, XT, MINT, BND, SPTM, IVV, DSI, BIBL, IHAK, QEFA, SCHP, MRK, VTEB, VCSH, DBC, MNA, FVD, IEMG, SCHA, IDNA, GUNR, SCHX, DGRO, GLD, USB, RDVY, MGK, SCHM, DOW, VRTX, NVDA, XOM, VZ, ADBE, BA, CVX, GOOG, VUG, LMT, IEFA, CMCSA, EFA, WTRG, QWLD, CCL, EW, KOMP, SHY, IXUS, TWLO, VPU, VXUS, SCZ, VYM, HD, DIS, VONV, BKLN, VB, TIP, SPEM, INTC, PEP, ITW, HYT, ABT, CSCO, DVY, KO, IBM, MA, PSK, AMD, CAPE, FTSM, IWO, PYPL, ADP, BX, UNH, PNC, EXC, ESML, VBR, VBK, IVOL, CVS, VLU, LLY, NXPI, RTX, CSX, PM, XMLV, MGM, XLE, NOW, MMM, BLK, TAIL, GH, ESGD, ROK, XLY, UNP, NCLH, ESGU, IWB, XLU, XLNX, VYMI, DHR, NLY, FVRR, PHYS, DNP, ORCL, PFE, TTD, IJR, WPC, MCD, CAT, GOF, MTB, EMR, MMC, IBB, GPC, MS, F, TGI, SWK, ZTS, VTWV, DSL, DTH, SPHY, MDLZ, VRP, SPGP, LNC, GE, IGBH, KMB, IUSV, SWKS, RCL, TXN, VTWO, DKNG, GLO, SHAK, CRWD, LW, QYLD, DEM, PTY, CP, MDYV, TMO, KBH, SKYY, QCLN, AZN, ADI, SHOP, EWSC, CWB, PPG, WFC, NEM, SOXX, CCI, XXII, FANG, SYK, PRU, MGC, PHO, TER, TIPX, CLF, FTNT, XEL, SENS, DPG, DAL, BUD, CMI, SMH, TD, VV, VWOB, IWL, CI, VHT, VDC, VTHR, BLCN, ANGL, AAL, ETSY, DUK, DMXF, ITA, SCHB, NET, IAI, CRNC, HACK, TT, VXF, BNDX, GPN, STWD, IWR, MJ,

IEF, QQQ, ARCC, VIG, RSP, MUB, SPMD, GLDM, XLF, DFAC, SUB, SPY, MGV, VNQ, VEU, XT, MINT, BND, SPTM, IVV, DSI, BIBL, IHAK, QEFA, SCHP, MRK, VTEB, VCSH, DBC, MNA, FVD, IEMG, SCHA, IDNA, GUNR, SCHX, DGRO, GLD, USB, RDVY, MGK, SCHM, DOW, VRTX, NVDA, XOM, VZ, ADBE, BA, CVX, GOOG, VUG, LMT, IEFA, CMCSA, EFA, WTRG, QWLD, CCL, EW, KOMP, SHY, IXUS, TWLO, VPU, VXUS, SCZ, VYM, HD, DIS, VONV, BKLN, VB, TIP, SPEM, INTC, PEP, ITW, HYT, ABT, CSCO, DVY, KO, IBM, MA, PSK, AMD, CAPE, FTSM, IWO, PYPL, ADP, BX, UNH, PNC, EXC, ESML, VBR, VBK, IVOL, CVS, VLU, LLY, NXPI, RTX, CSX, PM, XMLV, MGM, XLE, NOW, MMM, BLK, TAIL, GH, ESGD, ROK, XLY, UNP, NCLH, ESGU, IWB, XLU, XLNX, VYMI, DHR, NLY, FVRR, PHYS, DNP, ORCL, PFE, TTD, IJR, WPC, MCD, CAT, GOF, MTB, EMR, MMC, IBB, GPC, MS, F, TGI, SWK, ZTS, VTWV, DSL, DTH, SPHY, MDLZ, VRP, SPGP, LNC, GE, IGBH, KMB, IUSV, SWKS, RCL, TXN, VTWO, DKNG, GLO, SHAK, CRWD, LW, QYLD, DEM, PTY, CP, MDYV, TMO, KBH, SKYY, QCLN, AZN, ADI, SHOP, EWSC, CWB, PPG, WFC, NEM, SOXX, CCI, XXII, FANG, SYK, PRU, MGC, PHO, TER, TIPX, CLF, FTNT, XEL, SENS, DPG, DAL, BUD, CMI, SMH, TD, VV, VWOB, IWL, CI, VHT, VDC, VTHR, BLCN, ANGL, AAL, ETSY, DUK, DMXF, ITA, SCHB, NET, IAI, CRNC, HACK, TT, VXF, BNDX, GPN, STWD, IWR, MJ, Reduced Positions: SPAB, SPYG, SHM, CMBS, LQDH, IJH, SPTI, SPYV, MBB, SPLG, GTO, CBND, V, VEA, VOO, TSLA, BRK.B, SDY, VTIP, MSFT, TGT, IAU, TJX, DON, T, DES, DOCU, XSOE, LHX, UPS, VWO, USMV, BAC, HYMB, ULST, AAPL, SPDW, ABBV, FB, EFV, IWD, AMGN, PWB, AVGO, XLV, PPL, KMI, SPLV, BSV, GILD, IWM, TFI, IWN, MRNA, VCIT, QCOM, XLK, LOW, COST, APD, NSC, MO, ITOT, HON, AVUV, FDX, XLP, ETN, ETV, AGG, IWF, JPM, GOOGL, BMY, VO, PG, MDY, FSK, SQ, ICLN, VTV, HYD, QUAL, NEE, VOE, JPST, EWX, SBUX, IVW, DE, ARKK, SO, IRM, XLI, ANTM, EFAV, BABA, MDT, DFAT, BIL, BP, QLTA, GDX, COIN, FIXD, AEP, ABNB, ZM, CARR, IGSB, HNDL, WMT, WM, SPHQ, DIA, TFC, ILMN, CRM, CIBR, IJJ, QLC, D, C, JPS, FIVG, ARKW, IWV, LMBS, LQD, SYY, SLV, IYW, OMC, RQI, MTUM, GSY, PARA, NFLX, PAVE, FLGT, IVE, MRO, MPC, GLW, GS, COP, PFF, IYR, IRBO, TDOC, NTLA, SPIP, ARKG, AMAT, PMT, GM, IWP, STZ, ADSK, SAP, GD, AFL, PXD, IJS, MRVL, DGRW, SRVR, XME, AXP, VLO, HEDJ, TMFC, DFE, TTCF, BIV, RWJ, IQLT, OEF, XLB, MAR, HYG, JETS, TWO, ATI, AGNC, PHK,

SPAB, SPYG, SHM, CMBS, LQDH, IJH, SPTI, SPYV, MBB, SPLG, GTO, CBND, V, VEA, VOO, TSLA, BRK.B, SDY, VTIP, MSFT, TGT, IAU, TJX, DON, T, DES, DOCU, XSOE, LHX, UPS, VWO, USMV, BAC, HYMB, ULST, AAPL, SPDW, ABBV, FB, EFV, IWD, AMGN, PWB, AVGO, XLV, PPL, KMI, SPLV, BSV, GILD, IWM, TFI, IWN, MRNA, VCIT, QCOM, XLK, LOW, COST, APD, NSC, MO, ITOT, HON, AVUV, FDX, XLP, ETN, ETV, AGG, IWF, JPM, GOOGL, BMY, VO, PG, MDY, FSK, SQ, ICLN, VTV, HYD, QUAL, NEE, VOE, JPST, EWX, SBUX, IVW, DE, ARKK, SO, IRM, XLI, ANTM, EFAV, BABA, MDT, DFAT, BIL, BP, QLTA, GDX, COIN, FIXD, AEP, ABNB, ZM, CARR, IGSB, HNDL, WMT, WM, SPHQ, DIA, TFC, ILMN, CRM, CIBR, IJJ, QLC, D, C, JPS, FIVG, ARKW, IWV, LMBS, LQD, SYY, SLV, IYW, OMC, RQI, MTUM, GSY, PARA, NFLX, PAVE, FLGT, IVE, MRO, MPC, GLW, GS, COP, PFF, IYR, IRBO, TDOC, NTLA, SPIP, ARKG, AMAT, PMT, GM, IWP, STZ, ADSK, SAP, GD, AFL, PXD, IJS, MRVL, DGRW, SRVR, XME, AXP, VLO, HEDJ, TMFC, DFE, TTCF, BIV, RWJ, IQLT, OEF, XLB, MAR, HYG, JETS, TWO, ATI, AGNC, PHK, Sold Out: TLT, SPMB, PDI, APO, PBSM, IHDG, SLYV, SCHC, ACN, ABB, CAMT, NPV, PGX, CMG, BB, CTSO, EPD, INFL, BIP, TREX, MPW, NVS, NVTA, CEF, VFC, FXNC, XLC, RNP, FFA, BGS, XRAY, VMBS, TMUS, NVAX, FMB, AVDV, CRSP, BIDU, RPG, NOBL, SWAV, PLTR, IGIB, ZS, MHI, NKSH, EA, UYG, EYEN, BKT, TTOO, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Ares Capital Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owns 572 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthcare+advisory+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 3,366,014 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,523,055 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 551,963 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.61% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 260,169 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 1,342,465 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.25 and $89.13, with an estimated average price of $81.05. The stock is now traded at around $64.840100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 69,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 91,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.26 and $114.16, with an estimated average price of $107.12. The stock is now traded at around $108.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in ProShares Merger ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $41.65, with an estimated average price of $41.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.614100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 36,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.29 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $45.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in CION Invt Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.61%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 551,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 418.16%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $344.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 73,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 2883.81%. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 645,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 437.79%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $159.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 92,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1094.79%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $154.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 79,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.25%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 334,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.21 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.34.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $37.19 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $39.32.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The sale prices were between $42.36 and $45.97, with an estimated average price of $44.47.