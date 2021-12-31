Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Vanguard Total Bond

New Purchases: EAGG, IBDR, GOVT, IEMG, ESGD,

EAGG, IBDR, GOVT, IEMG, ESGD, Added Positions: AGG, IWD, IJR, ACWX, DSI, EFA, IJH, IWM, VEA, VTV, IEFA, IGSB, IJT, SMMD, SPGI, VO, AVGO, IWS, WOMN,

AGG, IWD, IJR, ACWX, DSI, EFA, IJH, IWM, VEA, VTV, IEFA, IGSB, IJT, SMMD, SPGI, VO, AVGO, IWS, WOMN, Reduced Positions: AOR, SPY, IVW, VOO, RSP, VUG, VEU, EEM, IWO, VIG, IWR, VOE, AOM, JKD, IBDN, VWO, VCSH,

AOR, SPY, IVW, VOO, RSP, VUG, VEU, EEM, IWO, VIG, IWR, VOE, AOM, JKD, IBDN, VWO, VCSH, Sold Out: BSV, IBDM, BND, VBK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $577 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+wealth+partners+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 418,973 shares, 22.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 343,916 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 221,014 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 303,266 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 102,105 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $76.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.72%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 130,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 277.89%. The purchase prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.995100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 92,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $264.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $231.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47.