Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. Buys Progressive Corp, Apple Inc, GameStop Corp, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Progressive Corp, Apple Inc, GameStop Corp, Nike Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fairbanks+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 85,960 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  2. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 52,606 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
  3. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 11,087 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  4. Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 65,427 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  5. Equifax Inc (EFX) - 19,081 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69%
New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: GameStop Corp (GME)

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in GameStop Corp by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $136.88 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $181.95. The stock is now traded at around $122.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus