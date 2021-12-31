Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. Buys Progressive Corp, Apple Inc, GameStop Corp, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

- New Purchases: PGR, AAPL, NKE,
- Added Positions: GME, UNH, MA, FB, V, ICE, TSM,
- Reduced Positions: EFX, NXST, MSCI, MSGE, ANET, GOOG, INTU, AMZN, HD, GD,
- Sold Out: FIS, TTWO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 85,960 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 52,606 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 11,087 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 65,427 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Equifax Inc (EFX) - 19,081 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69%
Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GameStop Corp (GME)
Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in GameStop Corp by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $136.88 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $181.95. The stock is now traded at around $122.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42.
