Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. Buys Progressive Corp, Apple Inc, GameStop Corp, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

New Purchases: PGR, AAPL, NKE,

PGR, AAPL, NKE, Added Positions: GME, UNH, MA, FB, V, ICE, TSM,

GME, UNH, MA, FB, V, ICE, TSM, Reduced Positions: EFX, NXST, MSCI, MSGE, ANET, GOOG, INTU, AMZN, HD, GD,

EFX, NXST, MSCI, MSGE, ANET, GOOG, INTU, AMZN, HD, GD, Sold Out: FIS, TTWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Progressive Corp, Apple Inc, GameStop Corp, Nike Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 85,960 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 52,606 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 11,087 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 65,427 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Equifax Inc (EFX) - 19,081 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69%

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in GameStop Corp by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $136.88 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $181.95. The stock is now traded at around $122.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Fairbanks Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42.