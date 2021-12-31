Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Anglogold Ashanti, Sea, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Autohome Inc, Coupang Inc

New Purchases: PBR, IBKR, CHNG, IBN, CNC, FTCH, SNAP, DIS, VICI, OZON,

PBR, IBKR, CHNG, IBN, CNC, FTCH, SNAP, DIS, VICI, OZON, Added Positions: AU, SE, XP, INFY, SCHW, CMCSA, BABA, PAGS, CHTR, CP, ASAI, CNI, HDB, TME, CPRI, DAO, FISV, GOOGL, MELI, FB, STNE, ANTM, UNP, UNH, V, UBER, AMZN, GPN, BAX, WQGA.U, FWONK, TECK, CRM, ATVI, PDD, FIS,

AU, SE, XP, INFY, SCHW, CMCSA, BABA, PAGS, CHTR, CP, ASAI, CNI, HDB, TME, CPRI, DAO, FISV, GOOGL, MELI, FB, STNE, ANTM, UNP, UNH, V, UBER, AMZN, GPN, BAX, WQGA.U, FWONK, TECK, CRM, ATVI, PDD, FIS, Reduced Positions: PM, CPNG, FMX, TSM, ATUS, JD, NFLX, YUMC, RYAAY, TCOM, MSFT, GOLD, MA, MLCO, SPOT, WWE, SPGI, U, MMYT, MCO, ICE, LIN, CME,

PM, CPNG, FMX, TSM, ATUS, JD, NFLX, YUMC, RYAAY, TCOM, MSFT, GOLD, MA, MLCO, SPOT, WWE, SPGI, U, MMYT, MCO, ICE, LIN, CME, Sold Out: ATHM, ABBV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Anglogold Ashanti, Sea, XP Inc, Infosys, sells Philip Morris International Inc, Autohome Inc, Coupang Inc, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coronation+fund+managers+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

JD.com Inc (JD) - 5,694,703 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) - 8,197,097 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.83% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 1,394,103 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,010,366 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.52% Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 4,053,292 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 7,585,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 87,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 307,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 263,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 115,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 42.83%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 8,197,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 4455.18%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 187,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in XP Inc by 72.87%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,651,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 354.84%. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,230,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 300.48%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $86.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 348,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 370.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 523,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $37.74.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.