Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Anglogold Ashanti, Sea, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Autohome Inc, Coupang Inc

- New Purchases: PBR, IBKR, CHNG, IBN, CNC, FTCH, SNAP, DIS, VICI, OZON,
- Added Positions: AU, SE, XP, INFY, SCHW, CMCSA, BABA, PAGS, CHTR, CP, ASAI, CNI, HDB, TME, CPRI, DAO, FISV, GOOGL, MELI, FB, STNE, ANTM, UNP, UNH, V, UBER, AMZN, GPN, BAX, WQGA.U, FWONK, TECK, CRM, ATVI, PDD, FIS,
- Reduced Positions: PM, CPNG, FMX, TSM, ATUS, JD, NFLX, YUMC, RYAAY, TCOM, MSFT, GOLD, MA, MLCO, SPOT, WWE, SPGI, U, MMYT, MCO, ICE, LIN, CME,
- Sold Out: ATHM, ABBV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 5,694,703 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
- Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) - 8,197,097 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.83%
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 1,394,103 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,010,366 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.52%
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 4,053,292 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 7,585,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 87,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 307,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 263,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 115,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 42.83%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 8,197,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 4455.18%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 187,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: XP Inc (XP)
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in XP Inc by 72.87%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,651,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 354.84%. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,230,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 300.48%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $86.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 348,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 370.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 523,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $37.74.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd..
4. Stocks that Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. keeps buying