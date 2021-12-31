Cable Hill Partners, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: SHY, MRVL, PLD, TSM, DE, ABB, DVN, MS, APTV, AMD, TSLA, VRTX, FANG, GM, CCI, VZ, PSA, ASX, DNN, NMR, FLMN, REE, BBD,

SHY, MRVL, PLD, TSM, DE, ABB, DVN, MS, APTV, AMD, TSLA, VRTX, FANG, GM, CCI, VZ, PSA, ASX, DNN, NMR, FLMN, REE, BBD, Added Positions: BRK.A, QUAL, VTV, EAGG, STIP, BRK.B, EUSB, VB, NUSC, NUEM, SUSB, TGT, DIS, ASML, PYPL, GOOG, UNH, NKE, NFLX, GOOGL, LLY, CSCO, ADBE, ACN, AMGN, AMAT, BA, CVS, T, DHR, DEO, MELI, DLR, ANTM, DOV, HD, USB, EMR, GS, MRK, MCD, NVS, ORCL, LYG, PEP, QCOM, INTU, CRM, SHW, IBM, TMO, JPM, ISTB, MMM, IQLT, FCX, DOCU, TWLO, V, CMG, ZBH, SBUX, UPS,

BRK.A, QUAL, VTV, EAGG, STIP, BRK.B, EUSB, VB, NUSC, NUEM, SUSB, TGT, DIS, ASML, PYPL, GOOG, UNH, NKE, NFLX, GOOGL, LLY, CSCO, ADBE, ACN, AMGN, AMAT, BA, CVS, T, DHR, DEO, MELI, DLR, ANTM, DOV, HD, USB, EMR, GS, MRK, MCD, NVS, ORCL, LYG, PEP, QCOM, INTU, CRM, SHW, IBM, TMO, JPM, ISTB, MMM, IQLT, FCX, DOCU, TWLO, V, CMG, ZBH, SBUX, UPS, Reduced Positions: AGG, VUG, VCSH, LRCX, EW, AAPL, PACW, FB, VOO, INTC, IWF, VIG, XOM, NVDA, ABT, UNP, ABBV, TEAM, IEMG, PCYG, RTX, HON, KO, BAM, AMZN,

AGG, VUG, VCSH, LRCX, EW, AAPL, PACW, FB, VOO, INTC, IWF, VIG, XOM, NVDA, ABT, UNP, ABBV, TEAM, IEMG, PCYG, RTX, HON, KO, BAM, AMZN, Sold Out: C, BAC, CLF, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cable Hill Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cable Hill Partners, LLC owns 161 stocks with a total value of $485 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cable Hill Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cable+hill+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 516,576 shares, 15.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 194,318 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 497,326 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 109 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.22% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 279,703 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25%

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 36,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $371.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $143.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.472200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 142.22%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $472957.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.13%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 35,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 58.45%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 101.79%. The purchase prices were between $48.87 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 76.26%. The purchase prices were between $31.33 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.