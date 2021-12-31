Cable Hill Partners, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: SHY, MRVL, PLD, TSM, DE, ABB, DVN, MS, APTV, AMD, TSLA, VRTX, FANG, GM, CCI, VZ, PSA, ASX, DNN, NMR, FLMN, REE, BBD,
- Added Positions: BRK.A, QUAL, VTV, EAGG, STIP, BRK.B, EUSB, VB, NUSC, NUEM, SUSB, TGT, DIS, ASML, PYPL, GOOG, UNH, NKE, NFLX, GOOGL, LLY, CSCO, ADBE, ACN, AMGN, AMAT, BA, CVS, T, DHR, DEO, MELI, DLR, ANTM, DOV, HD, USB, EMR, GS, MRK, MCD, NVS, ORCL, LYG, PEP, QCOM, INTU, CRM, SHW, IBM, TMO, JPM, ISTB, MMM, IQLT, FCX, DOCU, TWLO, V, CMG, ZBH, SBUX, UPS,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, VUG, VCSH, LRCX, EW, AAPL, PACW, FB, VOO, INTC, IWF, VIG, XOM, NVDA, ABT, UNP, ABBV, TEAM, IEMG, PCYG, RTX, HON, KO, BAM, AMZN,
- Sold Out: C, BAC, CLF, KD,
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 516,576 shares, 15.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 194,318 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 497,326 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 109 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.22%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 279,703 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25%
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 36,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ABB Ltd (ABB)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $371.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 816 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $143.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.472200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 142.22%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $472957.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 109 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.13%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 35,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 58.45%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 101.79%. The purchase prices were between $48.87 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 76.26%. The purchase prices were between $31.33 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
