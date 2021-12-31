Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Vivo Capital, LLC Buys Ventyx Biosciences Inc, Relmada Therapeutics Inc, IO Biotech Inc, Sells Ascendis Pharma A/S, , Legend Biotech Corp

Investment company Vivo Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ventyx Biosciences Inc, Relmada Therapeutics Inc, IO Biotech Inc, Minerva Surgical Inc, BELLUS Health Inc, sells Ascendis Pharma A/S, , Legend Biotech Corp, Curis Inc, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivo Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Vivo Capital, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Vivo Capital, LLC
  1. Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 12,486,787 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio.
  2. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) - 4,884,341 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio.
  3. New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 14,300,000 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio.
  4. IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE) - 6,290,827 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
  5. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) - 4,220,048 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX)

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $23.07, with an estimated average price of $18.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 1,791,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 882,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: IO Biotech Inc (IOBT)

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in IO Biotech Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.4 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.468000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 3,015,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS)

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Minerva Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,215,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BELLUS Health Inc (BLU)

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in BELLUS Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,017,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX)

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Compass Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)

Vivo Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc by 35.19%. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $8.7. The stock is now traded at around $6.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,920,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA)

Vivo Capital, LLC added to a holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,689,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KDMN)

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.54 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.15.

Sold Out: Curis Inc (CRIS)

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Curis Inc. The sale prices were between $4.45 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $5.89.

Sold Out: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $17.78 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $23.65.

Sold Out: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $24.78.

Sold Out: Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT)

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $19.79.

Sold Out: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $16.12.



