Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Tencent Holdings

New Purchases: CMF, SHY, MNDY, PFE, PYPL, LCID, MUB, NKE, QCOM, AVGO, ABBV, RIVN,

CMF, SHY, MNDY, PFE, PYPL, LCID, MUB, NKE, QCOM, AVGO, ABBV, RIVN, Added Positions: IVW, QQQ, SPY, VGT, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, VUG, CRM, ADBE, TGT, FB, COIN, JPM, F, MA, BAC, AMD, EQIX, GM, NIO, BRK.B, AMT, BABA, COST, SPHQ, VTI,

IVW, QQQ, SPY, VGT, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, VUG, CRM, ADBE, TGT, FB, COIN, JPM, F, MA, BAC, AMD, EQIX, GM, NIO, BRK.B, AMT, BABA, COST, SPHQ, VTI, Reduced Positions: MGV, SPGP, NVDA, V, TSLA, MGK, ORCL, TSM, TRMB, WMT, IJH, IVV,

MGV, SPGP, NVDA, V, TSLA, MGK, ORCL, TSM, TRMB, WMT, IJH, IVV, Sold Out: IVE, TCEHY, IJR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Monday.Com, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Tencent Holdings, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silicon Valley Capital Partners. As of 2021Q4, Silicon Valley Capital Partners owns 77 stocks with a total value of $637 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 261,757 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.68% Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) - 1,024,246 shares, 15.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 207,037 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 765,346 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.21% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 95,613 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.47 and $62.25, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22. The stock is now traded at around $200.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.21%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $72.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 765,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 62.22%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $198.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $447.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Target Corp by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 44.68%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $65.57, with an estimated average price of $60.57.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.