Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Tencent Holdings

- New Purchases: CMF, SHY, MNDY, PFE, PYPL, LCID, MUB, NKE, QCOM, AVGO, ABBV, RIVN,
- Added Positions: IVW, QQQ, SPY, VGT, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, VUG, CRM, ADBE, TGT, FB, COIN, JPM, F, MA, BAC, AMD, EQIX, GM, NIO, BRK.B, AMT, BABA, COST, SPHQ, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: MGV, SPGP, NVDA, V, TSLA, MGK, ORCL, TSM, TRMB, WMT, IJH, IVV,
- Sold Out: IVE, TCEHY, IJR,
For the details of Silicon Valley Capital Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silicon+valley+capital+partners/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Silicon Valley Capital Partners
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 261,757 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.68%
- Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) - 1,024,246 shares, 15.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 207,037 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 765,346 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.21%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 95,613 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.47 and $62.25, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22. The stock is now traded at around $200.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $104.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.21%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $72.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 765,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 62.22%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $198.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $447.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Target Corp by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 44.68%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56.Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $65.57, with an estimated average price of $60.57.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of Silicon Valley Capital Partners. Also check out:
1. Silicon Valley Capital Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Silicon Valley Capital Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Silicon Valley Capital Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Silicon Valley Capital Partners keeps buying