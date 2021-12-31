Wealthsource Partners, Llc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR Gold Shares ET

- New Purchases: CMDY, DFAC, ITB, BUFT, LDEM, AZBJ, BUFG, MPC, FLDR, USEP, SPYG, IAI, EWJ, HYLS, KIE, PSEP, BWX, ICE, CPZ, BSEP, XLC, HYMB, JMST, HYD, PDBC, PHDG, PWB, PWZ, VXUS, ADI, RBA, BSX, CNI, ENVX, TSM, PZC, CSQ, CMI, IRM, EMR, ECL, MGC, ETN, SIMO, ED, CIEN, CE, SPD, VOE, AEM, PH, HYDB, PCK, FDN, DIVO, DIA, NOW, CSM, APAM, STNE, SNOW, PLBY, SEMR, SBEA, DWAC,
- Added Positions: TIP, FALN, USMV, SPAB, SUB, IUSB, EFV, INFL, IVLU, AGGY, MINT, ESGU, EFG, IJR, JPST, IEF, DBA, EUSB, DFAI, PSLV, GOVT, IVE, IDV, KBWY, IVV, QQQ, SPTL, MP, EEM, FTGC, IVW, COST, CP, CHTR, DFAE, FLOT, IWM, MBB, MDY, MUB, PRF, VB, VEA, VOO, VTI, SCHW, CMCSA, GE, CRM, DESP, IAA, HYG, IYF, PRFZ, SHV, SPTS, VNQ, VWO, XLB, XLF, BMY, LUMN, GILD, IBM, JPM, SPGI, MRK, PEP, PG, SJT, SWN, SBUX, TPL, ET, ACR, VVR, FB, PANW, FEI, BABA, PYPL, DFAU, DMXF, DVYE, EMB, EMLP, ESML, FXO, IJT, IXG, PFF, ROBO, RSP, SILJ, SRET, URNM, VBK, VGT, VT, VTV, CB, AMD, APD, ALL, AMT, BA, PARA, CSX, COF, C, KO, DUK, EOG, F, HOLX, INFY, BBWI, LNC, LOW, MDT, MS, NOC, NVS, LIN, O, SWKS, SPTN, TJX, UPS, WWE, CEF, NKX, HYT, LULU, MELI, ULTA, PM, AVGO, PDI, OMF, TMX, KRP, FOXA, UBER, BIPC, AQNU, BIZD, COPX, EFA, ESGD, EUFN, FEM, FIVG, GDXJ, HDV, IEMG, IWN, NOBL, PDN, SCHP, SGDJ, USXF, VBR, VFH, VLU, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: SPSB, ESGE, GLD, FTSM, COMT, IXN, RRC, AGZ, IHI, AAPL, VLUE, SHM, VCSH, SLV, MSFT, BSV, IGSB, SUSB, WFC, ISTB, XRT, T, AMZN, AGG, BND, SPY, MU, ORCL, RMD, MA, GOOG, UPWK, PCT, BNDX, IGIB, CMF, ILTB, NEAR, SHYG, SPIB, TFI, USHY, MO, AMAT, CVS, CCJ, CVX, CLX, NEE, GPS, LHX, NFLX, PFE, STX, SO, ANGL, ICSH, IWY, LIT, PSK, SCHJ, TLT, XLE, ACN, ATVI, AXP, AMGN, NLY, BRK.B, BTI, CNQ, CAT, FIS, CME, CL, GOOGL, INTC, INTU, JNJ, MCO, NKE, QCOM, SHW, VZ, EBAY, IBKR, DFS, AWK, V, TSLA, GM, TWTR, CTVA, DSI, EWY, FDTS, GSY, IDEV, IEFA, IYE, LMBS, LQD, MTUM, PSCE, QUAL, SCHO, SJNK, SPLG, XLK, XLY, MMM, ABT, A, AON, ADP, BAC, BLK, BLDR, CSCO, COP, DHI, DEO, D, LLY, FDX, GIS, GSK, HON, ITW, MDLZ, MFC, MMC, VTRS, NEM, PPL, PKG, PAAS, BKNG, RDS.A, SLB, SRE, WPM, TROW, UNP, RTX, UNH, UNM, GWW, WMT, WBA, WM, ANTM, XLNX, AUY, YUM, TDG, TEI, AWF, KYN, HBI, WU, BX, KMI, ABBV, FWONA, IQV, NWSA, QRVO, SHOP, ALC, UP, ACWI, BIV, BSCN, BSJM, CWB, DGRO, IAU, IBB, ITA, IWF, IWP, IWR, IXJ, IYW, OUNZ, REMX, SCHA, SCHG, SDY, SGDM, SLY, SPEM, SPLB, SPYV, USIG, VEU, VHT, VIG, VO, VYM, XLI, XLRE, XLV,
- Sold Out: IVOL, BSCL, VNLA, FNK, AMLP, FXD, TMUS, MGK, JNK, MASI, OIH, PXE, RPG, SH, STIP, BAX, IEI, FLTR, XSOE, TFC, GLW, BFI, PAGS, FANG, MOS, YNDX, CIT, GPN, NVG, RCS, WDC, IP, TM, EXK, RIG, SLVM, ONL, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of WEALTHSOURCE PARTNERS, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 842,408 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 849,315 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,053,432 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,913,577 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 419,311 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 94,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.060100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 127,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (BUFT)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.81 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $20.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.780100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 90,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.81 and $63.23, with an estimated average price of $60.12. The stock is now traded at around $57.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (AZBJ)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.23 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.789000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 49,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.66%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 223,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 51.45%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.045800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 817,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 128.04%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 148,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 72.04%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 74,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 454.70%. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $50.889000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 71,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 110.61%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $25.86, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 173,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.41 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.05.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $49.36 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.49.Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNK)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The sale prices were between $43.98 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $46.27.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.99 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.92.
