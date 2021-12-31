First Trust Capital Management L.P. Buys Nuance Communications Inc, CyrusOne Inc, IHS Markit, Sells , , Cloudera Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuance Communications Inc, CyrusOne Inc, IHS Markit, Vonage Holdings Corp, , sells , , Cloudera Inc, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Trust Capital Management L.P.. As of 2021Q4, First Trust Capital Management L.P. owns 252 stocks with a total value of $570 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,005,828 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8853.43% CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 385,323 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) - 710,612 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 202,759 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5205.05% Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 850,728 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. New Position

First Trust Capital Management L.P. initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 385,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 850,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 851,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 78,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. initiated holding in North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 438,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 8853.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.65%. The holding were 1,005,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 5205.05%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 202,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. added to a holding in Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd by 515.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 626,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. added to a holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp by 186.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 742,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 334.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 600,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. added to a holding in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc by 259.12%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 605,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.22 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.2 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $30.54.