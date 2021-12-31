First Trust Capital Management L.P. Buys Nuance Communications Inc, CyrusOne Inc, IHS Markit, Sells , , Cloudera Inc

- New Purchases: CONE, VG, TGP, ARNA, CERN, NAAC, QFTA, TACO, NCACU, MNR, EVE.U, BFAC.U, XFINU, AUS, PCCTU, AURC, ENTFU, GLTA, ONYXU, HYAC, HYAC, ASZ, ESACU, SANBU, FOUN, BMAC.U, ROSEU, TGAAU, MTVC.U, SCLE, CRU, ARTA, LFTR, FZT, GWB, LGSTU, FPE, HTAQ.U, BPMP, GIA, IFIN.U, LFACU, LFACU, BSKY, NRAC, BRPM, FMIV, BOAS, SHACU, SWAG, PFTA, PHYT.U, BCSAU, FNVTU, DSAC, IQMDU, PBAXU, BIOSU, SV, EJFA, CBRGU, COLI, TGVCU, CCTSU, ARCKU, SZZLU, IOACU, AFACU, SVFA, SLCR, APN.U, MIME, CPTK, PICC, RMGC, DPCSU, ZWRK, FMAC, HCII, TWNI, OCA, CTAQ, FST, CNDA, CNDA, PAA, ET, JCICU, CNDB.U, KAIRU, AKICU, THACU, GPACU, GPACU, ATA, AAC.U, FVT, BLTS, DLCA, FINM, CFFEU, ASPC, JWSM,
- Added Positions: NUAN, INFO, OPA, MBAC, CVII, IPVF, MOTV, SPAQ, SPAQ, NSTB, VTAQ, ADEX, TWNT, LGV, LCAP, VYGG, CRHC, TVAC, ERES, RBAC, GGPI, FBC, GLBL, GLBL, HERA, PRPB, PIPP, CCV, HCCC, BTWN, BTNB, HTPA, EPHY, ETAC, BTAQ, BLSA, EQD, OACB, PMVC, IGAC, LUXA, TEKK, TACA, KINZ, COOL, CFIV, VTIQ, VTIQ, HCIC, SLAC, ATH, GOAC, FVAM, PIAI, APSG, AVAN, TMPM, HZON, SRSA, XPOA, SCOAU, VIIAU, BWAC, EPWR.U, AEACU, TINV, DHHCU, CLRMU, BLUA.U, FLAC, ACII.U, SCOA, PRSR, FCAX, SWET, GMBT, BIOT, RACB, GCAC, EQHA, NXU, FSNB, FRON, ARYE, SWAGU, SRSAU, NMMC, IPOF, LJAQU, OMEG, KLAQU, PHIC, MONCU, TLGA.U, EQHA.U, PGRWU, HHLA.U, GFX, VII, MACAU, KWAC, PPGH, ADER, AGGRU, PDOT.U, PLMI, TWND, HIGA, COVAU, SCAQU, EBACU, ROCR, LGAC, FTAA, TETC,
- Reduced Positions: MGLN, STL, HBMD, ATC, GIA.U, BENE, AGCB,
- Sold Out: KSU, CSOD, CLDR, STMP, LMRK, ITMR, SCR, CADE, CADE, SOLY, ENFA, XLRN, ENVI, ENVI, TREB, MACQ, GIG, CMLT, FPAC, FPAC, ENNV, GMII, DMYQ, EUSG, HCAQ, DGNS, CHPM, TRIL, ATHN, YAC, SVOK, DBDR, CXP, CFV, NAACU, NMMCU, DFPH, VPCC, IVAN, ZNTE, ADEX.U, SCLEU, LIII, BLTSU, CAI, FORE, NGAB, VOSO, CFVIU, THMA, CPSR, BOAS.U, ACKIU, DUNEU, IPOD, DCRN, DDMX, DDMX, CVA, VER, STFC, SAFM, PNM, SEAH, PPD, INOV, EBSB, CHNG, SPWH, AJRD,
For the details of First Trust Capital Management L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+trust+capital+management+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Trust Capital Management L.P.
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,005,828 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8853.43%
- CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 385,323 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) - 710,612 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 202,759 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5205.05%
- Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 850,728 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
First Trust Capital Management L.P. initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 385,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 850,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: (TGP)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 851,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 78,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: North Atlantic Acquisition Corp (NAAC)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. initiated holding in North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 438,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 8853.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.65%. The holding were 1,005,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 5205.05%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 202,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (OPA)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. added to a holding in Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd by 515.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 626,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. added to a holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp by 186.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 742,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 334.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 600,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc (IPVF)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. added to a holding in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc by 259.12%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 605,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (CSOD)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.Sold Out: (STMP)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: (LMRK)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.22 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $16.37.Sold Out: (ITMR)
First Trust Capital Management L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.2 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $30.54.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Trust Capital Management L.P.. Also check out:
1. First Trust Capital Management L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. First Trust Capital Management L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Trust Capital Management L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Trust Capital Management L.P. keeps buying