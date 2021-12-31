Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund, Qorvo Inc

Investment company V Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund, Qorvo Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, V Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, V Wealth Advisors LLC owns 456 stocks with a total value of $682 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of V Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,680 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 80,009 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.03%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 59,019 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,087 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,873 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.745600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio (PRFZ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $180.6 and $200.41, with an estimated average price of $190.11. The stock is now traded at around $179.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $11.629900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.07%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $438.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.22%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $276.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 24,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 692.53%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 22,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $154.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 55,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 45,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 54.21%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FKU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $42.67.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $11.82.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF. The sale prices were between $149.4 and $157.62, with an estimated average price of $155.65.



