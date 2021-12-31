TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, ProShares Short S&P500

New Purchases: XSD, ICF, AOA, SPXL, EAGG, KR, LUV, AVGO, UNP, TXN, MSI, HPQ, DHR, ICE, EL, BIDU, BDX, IYR, DOV, DUK, LAND, ECL, POR, TREX, NEE, TJX, LSI, ALK, ORLY, MIDD, ITW, PSFE,

ITOT, DVY, QQQ, BSV, IWD, VYM, RPG, FALN, USMV, AOR, IVV, IJH, IJR, TECL, MBB, AMZN, ABBV, MUB, NVDA, MSFT, VCIT, BROS, XLK, SPY, ERX, XLY, XLC, MCD, SNAP, IUSB, AMAT, BRK.B, AGG, LQDH, ESGU, JPM, XLF, DTD, EFV, IBM, HON, GOOGL, LQD, EFG, TMV, XLI, COST, GOVT, CMCSA, IVE, AON, BVXV, TQQQ, MRK, NFLX, NKE, CRM, SO, TGT, UMPQ, UNH, DIS, WM, WFC, LOW, MA, JNJ, NOW, VIG, SQ, VAW, STIP, VXUS, KEYS, MU, AMT, C, DE, F, TT, INTC, INTU, ISRG, MDLZ, MRVL, DGRO, MS, VTRS, OSTK, SIRI, TMO, WY, AWK, XYL, AMLP, AOM, Reduced Positions: COMT, LIT, SH, IEMG, IAU, TSLA, IGIB, CWB, IGSB, TIP, LYB, IVW, ARKF, V, ARKK, PFE, ADBE, IXN, BABA, VLUE, VHT, VGT, VDC, IYE, CSCO, ORCL, SCHD, IXG, FIXD, ICSH, SHY, VNQ, XLE, PYPL, GOOG, OEF, MMM, XLU, BX, HSY, LNC, FDS, MET, NWN, NVO, PAYX, KO, SBUX, CLX, TSCO, AMGN, BUD, BMY, SPHB, SMMD, BAC, CCI, ADP, AZO, DLR, XOM, PACW, T, FISV, KMB, IUSV, IUSG, MDT, FREL, PG, PRU, QCOM, SYNA, VERY, AMCR, UPS, RESN, VZ, WMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, sells iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q4, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owns 268 stocks with a total value of $703 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 631,037 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 736,242 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 224,317 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT) - 1,107,992 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,754 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.63 and $248.75, with an estimated average price of $227.9. The stock is now traded at around $202.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $65.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.95 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $71.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.763300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $145.78, with an estimated average price of $130.36. The stock is now traded at around $109.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 129.18%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $123.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 64,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 212.43%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $110.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 328.26%. The purchase prices were between $188.9 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $208.22. The stock is now traded at around $178.137800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 106.02%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.045800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 33.16%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $16.95.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.