Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Retail Value Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Apple Inc, sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Retail Value Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Altisource Asset Management Corp, Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 762 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laurel+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 394,853 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,703 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.19% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 59,568 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.57% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 69,332 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,553 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.21%

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 145,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $67.46. The stock is now traded at around $69.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 161,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 294,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 147,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 184,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.937900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 176,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 1357.34%. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $472.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 35,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 93.57%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $436.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 59,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 90.98%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $344.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 69,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1263.74%. The purchase prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 422,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 394,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 594.07%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $153.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 80,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Retail Value Inc. The sale prices were between $5.8 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $12.32.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Altisource Asset Management Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $21.67.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Rafael Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.91 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $13.11.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $38.36 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $44.58.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $110.96, with an estimated average price of $75.97.