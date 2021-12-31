Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Retail Value Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc

- New Purchases: IJK, FTA, SPDW, KRE, USD, RDVY, VHT, VTIP, FTGC, SPAB, GLDM, QTEC, EMXC, HOMZ, SKYY, SPYV, VWOB, FBT, JPST, REGL, AMAT, FSTA, SRVR, TLT, GNR, GSY, PEJ, ACN, ISTB, JPEM, IYR, ADSK, IDEV, FCOM, LRCX, ZTS, SGDM, ASML, AME, DRW, DLB, BLOK, SPTM, ALGN, TFC, ARKQ, XOP, EME, NDSN, MINT, AZTA, CCMP, EL, IT, ODFL, WST, BR, FTNT, EPAM, ETSY, LW, SPEM, AIG, AZPN, CTSH, DVN, EIX, ENTG, PLUS, EFX, EXPO, INTU, GMED, ALLY, ANET, DOCU, FOCS, GO, XPDI, BIV, VFH, AFL, BK, GOLD, HSY, IPAR, LSTR, MET, NOC, ROST, HEI.A, MSCI, ADUS, ICLR, ESI, JKH, VEA, VOE, VOT, ARWR, BECN, KMX, CLX, COO, DECK, DLTR, ESGR, JCI, MCK, MHK, ES, RMD, VRTX, WRB, ZBRA, VRTS, H, PNR, SITE, WH, CWK, SWIM, RIVN, AFMC, FPE, IEFA, PFXF, PSI, AOS, PLD, CRMT, APH, BAX, BHC, BLK, CLF, CAG, DOV, EQR, FFIN, GGG, ICUI, JKHY, LAD, MTD, MOH, MSI, VTRS, STX, TTEK, TSCO, UNF, TEL, LULU, DG, BERY, ALLE, SYF, CFG, RACE, IRTC, VRRM, MDB, SE, ELAN, ALC, UBER, CTVA, ESGU, FPX, FTLS, GOVT, HDG, HYEM, NSP, A, DOX, AMWD, IVZ, INGR, CR, DXCM, ENS, ELS, FCN, FNF, PACW, FISV, HAL, HPQ, TT, IIIN, J, LH, LEN, LII, MPW, NYT, NVO, ORI, OMC, DORM, RRX, STE, TDY, TXT, VLO, YUM, PEO, LPLA, TMHC, TNDM, FPI, CTLT, STOR, SEDG, GDDY, CHX, GH, SWAV, BSY, DFNM, EFG, HYG, ICSH, IUSB, IWY, JEMA, PGX, SHV, XLRE, ALL, ACC, ECOL, AJG, ATRC, AZO, AVT, BDX, OPCH, BSX, COF, CAH, CHDN, CTXS, CGNX, CL, CRVL, WOLF, DKS, D, EMN, EXEL, FDS, FLEX, FLR, HCSG, K, KEY, MANH, MRVL, MCO, NGG, NBIX, AVNT, POWI, PGR, RELX, WRK, ROL, RY, RDS.A, SIVB, SNY, SMTC, BSRR, SSD, SP, STT, SU, TTEC, TTC, ACIW, TSN, UGI, UL, OLED, WTS, EVRG, WDC, INT, WYNN, RQI, FOLD, GNRC, PRI, LYB, HCA, CPRI, RH, COTY, DOOO, OMF, ARES, ZEN, KEYS, BLD, OLLI, BGNE, FHB, GOLF, BL, ARGX, BKR, APG, SPOT, SWTX, CARR, OTIS, NARI, SNOW, LESL, PUBM, AOK, AOR, BITO, IGSB, CWB, DFAS, DFND, EFV, FALN, FDN, GTIP, HYMB, IDHD, IGLB, IJS, IWS, IYE, PWZ, RSX, RYU, SCHE, SCHR, SMH, VPU, XRT,
- Added Positions: SOXX, SPY, QQQ, ANGL, AAPL, VB, XLK, AMZN, DIA, NVDA, SCHP, MSFT, GOOG, VO, VNQ, XLB, VTV, VTI, ADBE, SCHA, FB, SPYG, XLU, LMBS, JPM, V, BAC, IWD, ARKK, SCHG, TSLA, GLD, UNH, JETS, XLF, XLY, MA, ABT, NFLX, CRM, AVGO, HD, PFE, CVX, QYLD, GD, MRK, AGG, CMCSA, GOOGL, JNJ, DFS, JEPI, C, PEP, PG, DIS, NOW, TEQI, BA, CVS, COST, ORCL, TSM, GBIL, CSCO, SBUX, BRK.B, ABNB, VUG, COP, GS, ISRG, MCD, UNP, BX, PYPL, EMB, GSIE, CI, DHR, MDLZ, NKE, VZ, WMT, WFC, BIL, VIG, ILMN, USB, VRSK, MOS, HLI, GSSC, USFR, CP, XOM, HON, SWK, TCI, ABBV, SHOP, DFAE, DFAI, IVV, PFF, VGT, VOOG, AON, ADM, CAT, DD, FDX, F, FCX, INTC, MDT, PNC, PRU, SYK, TJX, RTX, CMF, XLV, MMM, AMD, AMGN, BMY, KO, EMR, GILD, LMT, O, TXN, PM, TEAM, DFAC, IJR, OIH, SDY, TQQQ, XLE, AEP, ADP, BP, BIIB, FIS, CCI, DUK, EW, LLY, GE, LOW, MU, MS, PSA, SLB, SO, UPS, WPC, ETV, AWK, TWTR, BKI, CRWD, BNDX, DFUS, DGRO, FBND, GDX, SCHD, SCHH, SLV, TIP, USMV, VYM, XLI, T, AXP, BCE, SCHW, DE, ETN, ERJ, EPD, M, FITB, GIS, MNST, LHX, MTCH, ITW, KMB, LYV, SPGI, OXY, PAYX, LIN, PEG, RIO, SPG, TMO, TRP, X, VFC, WBA, WM, WMB, XEL, VCV, NAC, TECK, GM, KMI, LBRDK, SQ, TWLO, CNNE, MRNA, DOW, NET, BND, COMT, DBC, DTD, EFA, FVD, IBB, IEMG, IWB, LQD, RSP, TIPZ, XLP, XMHQ, ALB, MO, AMRN, AEE, CM, CENX, NEE, LOGI, MKC, NVS, OGE, PPL, BKNG, TRV, SYY, TGT, WEC, ET, HQH, TY, BTZ, NIE, KKR, MPC, POST, PANW, FWONA, BABA, KHC, LSXMA, SNAP, OKTA, LTHM, IAC, DVY, FIW, IAU, ICVT, IVW, IWF, LIT, MOAT, NOBL, PAVE, PHDG, QSY, RYT, SCHB, SCHM, SCHO, SCHZ, SPHB, TDVG, VCSH, VDE, VIOO, VOX, XHE, XLG,
- Reduced Positions: ED, MIDU, QCOM, SRE, IBM, AQN, DIVO, BSV, HTAB, AXON, FLTR, ASPS, UI, IWR, VOO, RDIV, BNS, ARKW, DFAT, AIA, SCHX, FNDX, NTB, GSLC, HYD, IJH, KORP, MMIN, VEEV, STZ, MCY, PNW, PCH, ENB, GSK, DGX, SAFT, BIP, MFC, XLC, MGM, WELL, MDYV, DLR, SCHF, CMI, SPLV, ICLN, DFAX, CEM, STAG, BAB, EMO, MN, AIV, MP, DDOG, AA, PSX,
- Sold Out: IFF, RVI, AAMC, DUSL, RFL, RETA, LVS, USA, PINS, SHY, PDBC, BSCM, FVRR, VHC, AAL, IVOL, IVE, AMRS, VYMI, ROKU, SWAN, GROW, IXUS, FISR, PCI, BKLN, UPST, ZM, ALNY, PAVM, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 394,853 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.46%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,703 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.19%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 59,568 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.57%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 69,332 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.98%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,553 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.21%
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 145,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $67.46. The stock is now traded at around $69.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 161,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 294,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 147,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 184,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.937900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 176,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 1357.34%. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $472.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 35,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 93.57%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $436.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 59,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 90.98%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $344.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 69,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1263.74%. The purchase prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 422,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 394,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 594.07%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $153.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 80,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.Sold Out: Retail Value Inc (RVI)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Retail Value Inc. The sale prices were between $5.8 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $12.32.Sold Out: Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Altisource Asset Management Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $21.67.Sold Out: Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Rafael Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.91 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $13.11.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $38.36 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $44.58.Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $110.96, with an estimated average price of $75.97.
