Gladstone Capital Management LLP Buys RenaissanceRe Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells Sea, Unity Software Inc, Freshworks Inc

- New Purchases: RNR, SPGI, RBLX, MTCH, SNAP,
- Added Positions: ICE, SQ, AMZN, CRM, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, CHTR, MSFT,
- Sold Out: SE, U, FRSH, FRSH, BABA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Gladstone Capital Management LLP
- Block Inc (SQ) - 1,628,664 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 708,631 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 80,098 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 1,566,635 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.57%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 324,498 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $172.82, with an estimated average price of $157.18. The stock is now traded at around $154.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 840,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $381.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 186,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 685,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 71.57%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $123.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 1,566,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Block Inc by 39.89%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $98.659700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 1,628,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3070.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 54,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $128.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 476,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56.Sold Out: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Freshworks Inc. The sale prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.
