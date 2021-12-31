Gladstone Capital Management LLP Buys RenaissanceRe Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells Sea, Unity Software Inc, Freshworks Inc

New Purchases: RNR, SPGI, RBLX, MTCH, SNAP,

RNR, SPGI, RBLX, MTCH, SNAP, Added Positions: ICE, SQ, AMZN, CRM, ZM,

ICE, SQ, AMZN, CRM, ZM, Reduced Positions: SBUX, CHTR, MSFT,

SBUX, CHTR, MSFT, Sold Out: SE, U, FRSH, FRSH, BABA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RenaissanceRe Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, S&P Global Inc, Block Inc, Roblox Corp, sells Sea, Unity Software Inc, Freshworks Inc, Freshworks Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gladstone Capital Management LLP. As of 2021Q4, Gladstone Capital Management LLP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Block Inc (SQ) - 1,628,664 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 708,631 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 80,098 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 1,566,635 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.57% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 324,498 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%

Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $172.82, with an estimated average price of $157.18. The stock is now traded at around $154.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 840,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $381.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 186,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 685,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 71.57%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $123.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 1,566,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Block Inc by 39.89%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $98.659700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 1,628,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3070.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 54,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $128.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 476,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Freshworks Inc. The sale prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.