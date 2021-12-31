WESCAP Management Group, Inc. Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Silver Trust,

New Purchases: IGIB, GLW, PPLT, VNT, JQC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Corning Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Silver Trust, , VMware Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESCAP Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, WESCAP Management Group, Inc. owns 88 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 199,794 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 510,739 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 563,322 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77% SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 641,669 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 315,941 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 84,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 26,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.71 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $93.13. The stock is now traded at around $99.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.143200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 102.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 136,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.64%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 85,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 154,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $60.03 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $62.7. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 38,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.79%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.842100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $15.81 and $17.04, with an estimated average price of $16.43.