WESCAP Management Group, Inc. Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Silver Trust,

- New Purchases: IGIB, GLW, PPLT, VNT, JQC,
- Added Positions: GNR, IEMG, FLOT, DBEF, VB, SCZ, FDM, VWO, SPGP, SPEM, VONG, FNDF, VEA, DGS, VIGI, XSOE, EUSC, SPSM, SCHM, VIG, XLV, EUSA,
- Reduced Positions: VCIT, VCSH, RSP, VOO, SLV, MINT, VMW, HEFA, GLD, TPR, FDX, BLL, SPY, MTZ, FISV, MCA, C, GIM, DDWM, CRL, CI, CMCSA, LKQ, VHT, LH, EWX, AAPL, INTC, IWC, GM, MSD, DIS, PFE, JNJ, USMV, MUC, NKE,
- Sold Out: KSU, IIM,
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 199,794 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 510,739 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 563,322 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
- SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 641,669 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 315,941 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 84,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 26,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.71 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $93.13. The stock is now traded at around $99.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.143200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 102.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 136,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.64%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 85,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 154,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (FDM)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $60.03 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $62.7. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 38,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.79%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.842100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $15.81 and $17.04, with an estimated average price of $16.43.
