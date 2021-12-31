High Falls Advisors, Inc Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF

- New Purchases: EAGG, TFI, NYF, EMB, ESGD, XLY, XLE, VO, EUSB, ESML, ABBV, SPLG, PEP, VTI, NVDA, ADP, JKE, SPDW, PEG, USXF, VHT, VIG,
- Added Positions: FALN, IVV, USMV, TIP, IUSB, EFV, ESGU, EFG, GOVT, AAPL, SUB, IJR, MDY, QQQ, MSFT, AOA, SBUX, DIA, SDY, INTU, TLH, XLU, IHI, AOR, TGT, PAYX, ORCL, IEFA, WMT, TLT, MCD, LHX,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, IXN, VLUE, ESGE, IXG, COMT, XLV, IYE, SMH, IWB, VGT, DBC, XLF, VNQ, DVY, MUB, HYG, LQD, IYR, CVY, PFF, SHY, EFAV, ACWV, V, FDL, FLOT, SHYG, SPY, PID, GLW, AGG, DE, IBM, RSP, IWP, XOM, JPM, AMGN,
- Sold Out: IBB, XHB, IYW, MRNA, TSM, SHM, MDT, NVAX, BX, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of High Falls Advisors, Inc
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,855 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.34%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 493,373 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 571,926 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 491,710 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 221,695 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $76.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYF)
High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $56.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $102.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $231.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 107.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.045800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 420,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 401.06%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 72,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 115,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 55.25%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)
High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 42.14%. The purchase prices were between $68.95 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $71.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.763300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15.Sold Out: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)
High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $49.16.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.
