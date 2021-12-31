High Falls Advisors, Inc Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF

New Purchases: EAGG, TFI, NYF, EMB, ESGD, XLY, XLE, VO, EUSB, ESML, ABBV, SPLG, PEP, VTI, NVDA, ADP, JKE, SPDW, PEG, USXF, VHT, VIG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Falls Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q4, High Falls Advisors, Inc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,855 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.34% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 493,373 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 571,926 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 491,710 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 221,695 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%

High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $76.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $56.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $102.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $231.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 107.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.045800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 420,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 401.06%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 72,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 115,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 55.25%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 42.14%. The purchase prices were between $68.95 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $71.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.763300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15.

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07.

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $49.16.

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.