New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nestbuilder.com Corp. ( NBLD). In response to recent social media posts and multiple inquiries from shareholders, the Company wishes to convey that it has no imminent news announcements.



About Nestbuilder.com Corp:

Nestbuilder.com Corp. ( NBLD) is engaged in the business of providing digital media and marketing services for the real estate industry. We provide video search, storage and marketing capabilities on multiple platform dynamics for web and mobile. In addition, we own and operate the web site LoseTheAgent.com, which is a site dedicated to peer-to-peer real estate transactions between home sellers and buyers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s economic future performance. The words or phrases “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “look forward,” “should” and similar expressions are meant to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and to advise readers that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

