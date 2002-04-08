Kala Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ARLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( KALA, Financial), today announced that the Company granted non-statutory stock options to a new employee as an inducement award outside the Company’s 2017 Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The Company granted stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 15,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals common stock to the new employee. The stock options were granted on February 15, 2022. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee and made as an inducement material to such employee entering into employment with Kala Pharmaceuticals in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option award has an exercise price of $0.77 per share, the closing price of Kala Pharmaceuticals’ common stock on February 15, 2022. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of the options is subject to the employee’s continued service with Kala Pharmaceuticals through the applicable vesting dates.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kala is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. Kala has applied its AMPPLIFY® mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug Delivery Technology to two ocular therapies, EYSUVIS® (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% and INVELTYS® (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1%. The Company also has a pipeline of development programs including a clinical-stage secretome product candidate, KPI-012, initially targeting persistent corneal epithelial defects (PCED) and multiple proprietary new chemical entity (NCE) preclinical development programs targeted to address unmet medical needs, including both front and back of the eye diseases. For more information on Kala, please visit www.kalarx.com.

