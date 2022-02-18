Rhino Biotech Appoints New Interim Board of Directors to Initiate Rapid Growth of the Company

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Rhino Biotech Limited (OTC:RBRXF) formerly Eurasia Energy Limited (OTC:EUENF):



Rhino Biotech Limited (Formerly Eurasia Energy) today announced that the company intends to enter the biotech arena specializing in Plant and Fungi derived nutraceuticals and preventative and curative biopharmaceuticals.

Rhino Biotech has been analyzing several potential acquisitions that may position the company as a pioneer in the Biopharma and Biotech arenas.

In order to best take advantage of this rapidly evolving market, the shareholders have appointed a new board to initiate the growth of the company in this sector.

The following corporate actions have taken place to date and further actions will be announced in the near future.

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors

On August 20, 2021, Mr. Stephen P. Kenwood resigned from his position as a Director of Rhino Biotech Limited (the "Company"), which resignation was effective on such date. Mr. Kenwood's resignation was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and him on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

On August 20, 2021, Mr. Graham Crabtree resigned from his position as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company which resignation was effective on such date. Mr. Crabtree's resignation was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and him on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

On August 26, 2021, the Company's appointed Mr. Robert Henry Hesse and Ms. Marilyn Giulia Roosevelt as Directors of the Company (collectively, the "Appointments").

Robert Henry Hesse. Mr. Hesse has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company since August 2021. In addition, since March 2019, he has served as the Chairman of the Company's predecessor companies, Rhino Technologies, Inc. and Rhino Brands, Inc (collectively, the "Predecessors"). Since 1992, Mr. Hesse has served as founder and director of Dorchester Group, Inc., an investment banking firm. Mr. Hesse received his Bachelor of Science degree in Philosophy from St. Peter's University. Mr. Hesse was nominated as a director because of his extensive experience in corporate finance, venture capital, reverse mergers and investment banking. He generated this experience through decades of work with member firms of the New York Stock Exchange (1969-1981) and the Nasdaq Stock Market (1973-1992).

Marilyn Giulia Roosevelt. Ms. Roosevelt has served as a director of the Company since August 2021. Since March 2019, she has served as a director of the Predecessors. From 2013 until May 2018, Ms. Roosevelt was associated with Media Apiary Limited, a media production company focused on sports and niche content. From October 2015 until October 2017, she served as a founder and investor in TeeVee Networks Limited, a Guernsey media company that focused on college sports. From August 2002 until May 2017, Mr. Roosevelt served as a director of Intelligent Toys Limited, an artificial intelligence software company based in London with specific application to children's toys. From January 2001 until April 2021, she founded and operated Roosevelt Group, a California-based consulting company specializing in mergers and acquisitions, cross-border financings, dual listings for publicly traded companies, marketing and business/brand development. Ms. Roosevelt received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California at Berkeley. Ms. Roosevelt was nominated as a director because of her extensive experience in corporate finance, which gives her detailed understanding of the complexities of our contemplated future growth.

Following the Appointments, on August 26, 2021, Mr. Nicholas W. Baxter resigned from his position as a Director of the Company which resignation was effective on such date. Mr. Baxter's resignation was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and him on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws

On August 10, 2021, the Company amended its Articles of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock to 2,500,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value per share, pursuant to Articles of Amendment filed with the Anguilla Registrar of Companies on August 10, 20021. A copy of the Articles of Amendment is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 6-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

On September 15, 2021, the Company changed its corporate name to "Rhino Biotech Limited" by amending its Articles of Incorporation with the Anguilla Registrar of Companies on September 15, 2021.

Further Information:

Rhino Biotech Limited has further retained Paulson Investment Company, LLC as its financial advisor for the transaction and any future capital raise the Company may seek,

For further information, please contact:

Rhino Biotech Limited Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 312-265-4165



Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

973-865-9357

[email protected]

Financial Advisors

Paulson Investment Company

Senior Managing Director

John McAuliffe

Head of Investment Banking

Marta Wypych

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate" "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue," and variations or similar expressions. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate. As all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future event to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but may not be limited to: general economic and business conditions; our ability to obtain financing; technology changes; competition; changes in strategy or development plans; governmental regulations and the ability or failure to comply with governmental regulations; the timing of anticipated results; and other factors referenced in Dais Analytic Corporation's filings with securities regulators. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to our business, please refer to our public company reports filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update such statements. This communication does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer for sale of any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE: Rhino Biotech Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/689524/Rhino-Biotech-Appoints-New-Interim-Board-of-Directors-to-Initiate-Rapid-Growth-of-the-Company



