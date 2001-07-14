Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Allstate Announces Increase to Common Shareholder Dividend

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per outstanding common share, which is an increase of $0.04, or 4.9%, per share compared to last quarter. Allstate also declared the payment of quarterly preferred dividends.

“Allstate continues to provide excellent cash returns to shareholders while simultaneously advancing our strategic priorities for the business. A higher dividend and the continued execution of the $5 billion share repurchase program previously authorized by our board demonstrate Allstate’s ongoing commitment to return capital to shareholders,” said Mario Rizzo, Allstate’s Chief Financial Officer. “Over the past five years, Allstate has returned more than $13.7 billion to shareholders.”

Common Stock Dividends

Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on April 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 28, 2022.

Preferred Stock Dividends

Allstate also declared approximately $26.3 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from Jan. 15, 2022, through April 14, 2022. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on April 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022, as follows:

Series

Annual

Dividend Rate

Quarterly Amount

Per Depositary Share

Series G

5.625%

$0.3515625

Series H

5.100%

$0.3187500

Series I

4.750%

$0.2968750

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

