Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Informatica Inc. (INFA) Investors

The law firm of Kirby+McInerney+LLP is investigating potential claims against Informatica Inc. (“Informatica” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INFA). The investigation concerns whether Informatica has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Informatica provides software solutions. The Company offers an end-to-end data management platform which connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies.

On or around October 27, 2021, Informatica conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 29,000,000 shares priced at $29.00 per share. Then, on February 16, 2022, the Company reported a net loss that widened to $66.3 million, or 25 cents a share, from $32.8 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Informatica’s stock price declined by $7.97 per share, or approximately 28.3%, from $28.15 per share to close at $20.18 per share on February 17, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Informatica securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas+W.+Elrod of Kirby+McInerney+LLP by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact+form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

