Wagner Wealth Management, LLC Buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund, First Trust Low D

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC owns 706 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) - 317,277 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8315.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,106 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 119,540 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 9,766 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.75% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 30,287 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.35 and $147.55, with an estimated average price of $138.88. The stock is now traded at around $128.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8315.84%. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 317,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2323.87%. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 18,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 97.05%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 42,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 497.77%. The purchase prices were between $20.76 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 118.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.9 and $56, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.54%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $23.77 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $24.59.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $13.33.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $10.48 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $11.16.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 31.03%. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC still held 55,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.06%. The sale prices were between $59.75 and $59.87, with an estimated average price of $59.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC still held 20,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 56.05%. The sale prices were between $20.12 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $20.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.042000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC still held 18,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Safe Bulkers Inc by 52.74%. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $4.04. The stock is now traded at around $4.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC still held 54,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 40.51%. The sale prices were between $27.08 and $27.51, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC still held 10,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wagner Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 71.39%. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC still held 1,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.