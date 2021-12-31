Wagner Wealth Management, LLC Buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund, First Trust Low D

- New Purchases: PFF, SPLB, EDV, GM, STWD, BXMT, VCLT, ADI, DGX, GNTX, CRBN, COIN, BHIL, BITO, DFE, ILDR, STZ, SPYX, XBTF, A, RIVN, PATH, SOXX, BRPMU, ROKU, SEDG, OGS, KMI, LIN, AFL, APD, ADP, CBSH, DLR, HOLX, MRO, SGEN, TEN, EVFM, EPRPC.PFD, ZTS, KODK, COMM, DE, DK, VRTV, FXN, HUM, IP, LYV, MFGP, ARKX, MAR, NOK, SLVM, CVI, XPDI, TLRY, TLRY, WYNN, MP, LNSR, UMC,
- Added Positions: PDI, QQQ, UCON, FPE, FSMB, MSFT, FMHI, RSP, IBM, FPEI, EMLP, HYLS, RDVY, O, PTRA, SWKS, DUK, HYG, FTSL, SFST, FXH, BAC, CVX, SPY, AAPL, CSCO, ORCL, FDN, GE, INTC, JPM, MPC, FB, FIW, NLY, CAT, CMCSA, GOOGL, OKE, PFE, VOO, AMGN, FDX, FCX, TSLA, GOOG, RMM, RMM, AMZN, AXP, ETR, MRK, NSC, CRM, SO, DIS, ET, PM, ZEST, ABBV, BLOK, CMBS, FDM, FEMB, QTEC, ABT, AMD, AMT, AMAT, BAX, CI, COST, EMR, XOM, FITB, F, BEN, GD, GSK, LHX, ITW, MDLZ, MCD, MS, MSI, NVO, PEP, PG, XPO, SPG, SYY, TGT, TXN, UPS, CHTR, CTVA, UPST, CHPT, CHPT, FEP, FXO, FYT, IBB, CB, IVZ, BTI, CCL, DVN, DD, LLY, KMB, VTRS, NVDA, OXY, PRU, QCOM, UNH, WAB, WFC, PDT, BGY, UIHC, OFED, USAC, NCLH, AGTC, SQ, CWH, GRWG, DOW, U, OGN, KD, FDT, FTA, FYC, JEPI, RYLD,
- Reduced Positions: LMBS, FTSM, FUMB, SB, FIXD, MMIN, SLQD, T, MHI, FMB, NOBL, MO, CLM, IVV, MMIT, NUE, BA, HYMB, BGB, ETG, SRLN, SUB, FPXI, IEP, DKNG, ARKF, DOCU, ETRN, BSTZ, FAAR, XYLD, FMF, SPLV, HNDL, QYLD, CVS, SPE, ORC, BGX, EPD, WMT, ACP, PFN, OPP, GAL, IBUY, IDLV, VZ, LMT, QEMM, ISRG, ENB, TDV, BMY, TDOC, TMUS, ZM, SKLZ, ARKK, NFLX, XOP, TQQQ, VSTO, ECC, CHKP, SCHZ, PDO, ARKG, QCLN, PCY, MET, PGP, WKHS, VOD, FBT, FEM, V, VMW, HDV, FXR, FXD, UTF, FTXO, FNX, FTC,
- Sold Out: PCI, PKO, VTA, VER, NRZ, CRF, IVE, VBK, ENBL, WIX, RH, POST, MDT, MGA, RFG, PEG, QRVO, VVOS, EQR, RNMC, RNSC, SDIV, AEP,
For the details of Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wagner+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wagner Wealth Management, LLC
- PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) - 317,277 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8315.84%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,106 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 119,540 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 9,766 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.75%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 30,287 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.35 and $147.55, with an estimated average price of $138.88. The stock is now traded at around $128.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8315.84%. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 317,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2323.87%. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 18,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 97.05%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 42,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 497.77%. The purchase prices were between $20.76 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 118.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.9 and $56, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.54%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $23.77 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $24.59.Sold Out: (VER)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.Sold Out: Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $13.33.Sold Out: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $10.48 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $11.16.Reduced: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 31.03%. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC still held 55,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.06%. The sale prices were between $59.75 and $59.87, with an estimated average price of $59.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC still held 20,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 56.05%. The sale prices were between $20.12 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $20.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.042000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC still held 18,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Safe Bulkers Inc (SB)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Safe Bulkers Inc by 52.74%. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $4.04. The stock is now traded at around $4.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC still held 54,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 40.51%. The sale prices were between $27.08 and $27.51, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC still held 10,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
Wagner Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 71.39%. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC still held 1,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wagner Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wagner Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wagner Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs