Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys Lam Research Corp, Indie Semiconductor Inc, C3.ai Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, Ansys Inc, Datadog Inc

- New Purchases: INDI, KTB, RH, WBA, ADBE,
- Added Positions: LRCX, AI, PYPL, VB, IIVI, DIS, HON, LICY, FSR, F, MELI, SWKS, MRNA, CAT, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: AMD, AAPL, ANSS, DDOG, BA, AVGO, TDOC, MRVL, COST, UNP, ABBV, PINS, RBLX, XLNX, LUV, MSFT, NVDA, TTWO, LHX, UNG, HD, STNE, ORCL, DHR, BABA, AMZN, IEMG, PFE, EEMA, CRWD, BAM, TSLA, NIO, GILD, RTX, KMI, APTV, SNOW, NOW, TWTR, ACN, WMT, SHW, LMT, MRK, GOLD, TMO, SBSW, ZBRA, XPEV, ARKG, XOM, IHI, LIN, REGN, SRE, JNJ, SQ, BANX,
- Sold Out: DKNG, FB, LYV, ILMN, GE, ET, DIDI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Oak Grove Capital LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 291,957 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.22%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 216,090 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 210,568 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.12%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 40,734 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.06%
Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in Indie Semiconductor Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $12.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 537,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB)
Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in Kontoor Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $46.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 108,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RH (RH)
Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $400.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 37,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $442.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 35.06%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $569.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 40,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in C3.ai Inc by 3243.89%. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 185,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 308.92%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 38,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 67.30%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $206.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 31,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 164,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.
