Cadence Bank Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: CHK, CBRL, DK, MO, DFUS, TIP, LMT, PSA, SHW, MGV, VOE, BTI,
- Added Positions: MGC, VZ, LW, ACWX, VB, FHN, RDIV, VO, ORLY, PRU, BND, TTE, PEP, QCOM, LYB, PM, V, QSR, VLO, ABBV, INTC, FDX, BMY, EOG, CSCO, STZ, CMA, MMM, GOOGL, AMZN, AXP, ANTM, UPS, SCHW, CFG, QQQ, DISCA, ORI, NEM, GD, KMB, JNJ, SO, PG, AMT, VNQ, MGA,
- Reduced Positions: MCD, AAPL, XOM, GE, VOO, EVR, RHI, FLOT, CADE, CVX, GIS, WMT, NTR, IBM, CGEMY, AER, HD, DHR, PFE, LUV, SLF, DUK, DE, CL, MRK, RF, CM, TRMK, BAX, APH,
- Sold Out: NUE, ALIZY, DIS, OHI, KD,
- Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) - 421,671 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 493,035 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
- Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) - 1,497,098 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,791 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 164,719 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
Cadence Bank initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $65.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 86,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Cadence Bank initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.4 and $148.62, with an estimated average price of $133.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)
Cadence Bank initiated holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Cadence Bank initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Cadence Bank initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $386.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 570 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Cadence Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $145.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Cadence Bank added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 51.68%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 181,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Cadence Bank added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 35.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 103,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Cadence Bank added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 178.12%. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $676.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Cadence Bank sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69.Sold Out: Allianz SE (ALIZY)
Cadence Bank sold out a holding in Allianz SE. The sale prices were between $21.66 and $23.61, with an estimated average price of $23.01.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Cadence Bank sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Cadence Bank sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Cadence Bank sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
