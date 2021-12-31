Cadence Bank Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, General Electric Co

New Purchases: CHK, CBRL, DK, MO, DFUS, TIP, LMT, PSA, SHW, MGV, VOE, BTI,

CHK, CBRL, DK, MO, DFUS, TIP, LMT, PSA, SHW, MGV, VOE, BTI, Added Positions: MGC, VZ, LW, ACWX, VB, FHN, RDIV, VO, ORLY, PRU, BND, TTE, PEP, QCOM, LYB, PM, V, QSR, VLO, ABBV, INTC, FDX, BMY, EOG, CSCO, STZ, CMA, MMM, GOOGL, AMZN, AXP, ANTM, UPS, SCHW, CFG, QQQ, DISCA, ORI, NEM, GD, KMB, JNJ, SO, PG, AMT, VNQ, MGA,

MGC, VZ, LW, ACWX, VB, FHN, RDIV, VO, ORLY, PRU, BND, TTE, PEP, QCOM, LYB, PM, V, QSR, VLO, ABBV, INTC, FDX, BMY, EOG, CSCO, STZ, CMA, MMM, GOOGL, AMZN, AXP, ANTM, UPS, SCHW, CFG, QQQ, DISCA, ORI, NEM, GD, KMB, JNJ, SO, PG, AMT, VNQ, MGA, Reduced Positions: MCD, AAPL, XOM, GE, VOO, EVR, RHI, FLOT, CADE, CADE, CVX, GIS, WMT, NTR, IBM, CGEMY, AER, HD, DHR, PFE, LUV, SLF, DUK, DE, CL, MRK, RF, CM, TRMK, BAX, APH,

MCD, AAPL, XOM, GE, VOO, EVR, RHI, FLOT, CADE, CADE, CVX, GIS, WMT, NTR, IBM, CGEMY, AER, HD, DHR, PFE, LUV, SLF, DUK, DE, CL, MRK, RF, CM, TRMK, BAX, APH, Sold Out: NUE, ALIZY, DIS, OHI, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, sells McDonald's Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, General Electric Co, Evercore Inc, Nucor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadence Bank. As of 2021Q4, Cadence Bank owns 200 stocks with a total value of $802 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cadence Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cadence+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) - 421,671 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 493,035 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96% Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) - 1,497,098 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,791 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 164,719 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%

Cadence Bank initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $65.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 86,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.4 and $148.62, with an estimated average price of $133.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank initiated holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $386.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $145.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 51.68%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 181,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 35.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 103,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 178.12%. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $676.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Bank sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69.

Cadence Bank sold out a holding in Allianz SE. The sale prices were between $21.66 and $23.61, with an estimated average price of $23.01.

Cadence Bank sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Cadence Bank sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17.

Cadence Bank sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.