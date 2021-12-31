Lansing Management LP Buys Drive Shack Inc, Sells GXO Logistics Inc

Added Positions: KMX, DS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Drive Shack Inc, sells GXO Logistics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lansing Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Lansing Management LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Carvana Co (CVNA) - 148,897 shares, 20.82% of the total portfolio. Ferrari NV (RACE) - 127,955 shares, 19.98% of the total portfolio. TransUnion (TRU) - 214,375 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. CarMax Inc (KMX) - 178,638 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 45,170 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio.

Lansing Management LP added to a holding in Drive Shack Inc by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $1.43 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.18. The stock is now traded at around $1.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,230,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.