Lansing Management LP Buys Drive Shack Inc, Sells GXO Logistics Inc

Investment company Lansing Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Drive Shack Inc, sells GXO Logistics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lansing Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Lansing Management LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lansing Management LP. Also check out:
1. Lansing Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lansing Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lansing Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lansing Management LP keeps buying
For the details of Lansing Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lansing+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lansing Management LP
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 148,897 shares, 20.82% of the total portfolio.
- Ferrari NV (RACE) - 127,955 shares, 19.98% of the total portfolio.
- TransUnion (TRU) - 214,375 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio.
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 178,638 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31%
- Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 45,170 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio.
Lansing Management LP added to a holding in Drive Shack Inc by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $1.43 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.18. The stock is now traded at around $1.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,230,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lansing Management LP. Also check out:
1. Lansing Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lansing Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lansing Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lansing Management LP keeps buying