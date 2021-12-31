Ford Financial Group, LLC Buys Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells Visa Inc, AT&T Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF, sells Visa Inc, AT&T Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ford Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ford Financial Group, LLC owns 548 stocks with a total value of $504 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

3M Co (MMM) - 1,202 shares, 42.40% of the total portfolio. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 444,539 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 699,702 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 111,476 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 216,377 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%

Ford Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ford Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ford Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ford Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ford Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.63 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ford Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.52 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $23.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ford Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 101.75%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ford Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 52.43%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ford Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 104.73%. The purchase prices were between $4.32 and $4.51, with an estimated average price of $4.45. The stock is now traded at around $4.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 84,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ford Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.89%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.