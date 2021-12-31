Ford Financial Group, LLC Buys Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells Visa Inc, AT&T Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: PFFV, ADP, VZ, HYGH, IGBH, JETS, BLK, NKE, SRE, UTF, RIV, EIS, PWZ, REGL, SPTM, TIP, AFL, AMT, CI, EIX, EPR, GOOGL, JPM, PAYX, PFE, QCOM, SYK, TJX, TMO, MUC, MCA, BME, BABA, SNOW, BAB, EEMV, IEF, IHF, NOBL, PGHY, PJP, SLQD, SPSM, VNQ, AMGN, BMY, CL, CMCSA, ECL, LLY, EPC, MCD, MRK, MS, MSI, PG, PSA, BSRR, SBUX, TSM, RTX, WEC, NVG, NAC, CSQ, NEV, JGH, DGRW, GLD, HYD, LIT, LQD, OMFL, SCHV, SLV, SPHQ, SPLV, VB, VCSH, XLI, XLK, XLV, AGCO, ABT, AMAT, ARCC, GOLD, KO, COP, CCI, DUK, EW, FAST, F, GE, GS, HAL, LHX, HSY, HON, LMT, OHI, BKNG, PFG, PRU, ROST, SAP, SWBI, SO, TRV, TGT, UL, WFC, WABC, WDC, YUM, GAB, MQY, NCV, KYN, BR, BGS, MELI, VRSK, CHTR, BGX, MPC, EPAM, POST, ABBV, TWTR, UNIT, ENR, CARR, JOBY, AGG, ARKK, BLOK, BOND, CIBR, EFA, FIW, GRID, HYG, HYMB, IBB, IBUY, IHI, ITB, IVW, IZRL, MBB, MJ, MUB, NXTG, PEJ, RDVY, ROBT, SDOG, SHY, SMDV, SUSA, TAN, TFLO, XLC, XSOE, AXP, AIG, AMP, APH, NLY, AZN, AVY, BP, BMRN, CVS, CWT, BXMT, CCL, CAT, C, CTSH, DXC, CNX, STZ, GLW, DBI, DD, ERIC, FCEL, GERN, GILD, GSK, MNST, HIG, HAS, HPQ, IBM, IDA, ILMN, ICE, IFF, INTU, ITI, BBWI, MFA, MGM, MFC, MRO, MAR, MMC, MRVL, MKC, MET, MCHP, MU, VTRS, NCR, NVDA, NFLX, NOK, NAT, JWN, NVS, INSG, ON, OXY, OSTK, PCG, ALTO, PSO, PENN, PBR, PSEC, DGX, RRGB, REGN, REV, RIO, RAD, RDS.A, STM, SLB, SCHL, SMG, STX, SBNY, SWKS, SPPI, SPH, TROW, TER, TSCO, RIG, TCBK, TRMB, TSN, UGI, USB, UPS, OLED, URBN, VFC, WPC, GWW, WMT, WRE, WSO, WW, WSBC, DZSI, EBAY, AMOV, L, RDS.B, DSU, AWF, VCV, JFR, MA, CPLP, TMUS, DAL, JAZZ, GRX, LULU, TDC, CIM, EURN, TREE, FAF, SIX, XSPA, SAVE, GRPN, SII, ZG, APTV, ZNGA, TRIP, CPRI, PSX, PLAY, FANG, RH, ZTS, LITB, AMC, CGC, FSK, ANET, W, KEYS, SHAK, TLRY, TLRY, DEA, NVTA, ETSY, GNL, CC, Z, HPE, SQ, EDIT, TWLO, NTNX, CRSP, YUMC, IIPR, HWM, SNAP, APRN, BHF, MFGP, ROKU, SPCE, SFIX, CEIX, DOCU, UBX, NIO, ELAN, TWST, MRNA, FOXA, FOX, LYFT, DOW, PINS, UBER, CTVA, FVRR, CHWY, PHR, PTON, BEAM, MNMD, ARNC, OTIS, NKLA, U, CCCC, QS, DM, RBLX, SLAMU, CPNG, COIN, CFVI, PCOR, OGN, DIDI, HTZ, VSCO, DWAC, KD, HRT, ONL, HGTY, AGGY, AMLP, ARKX, BOTZ, CMF, DFAT, DIA, EAGG, ESG, ESGV, FMAT, GNMA, GSLC, HACK, HDRO, HEDJ, ICLN, IDRV, IEI, ILTB, ITA, IVLU, IWR, IYH, IYJ, JKF, JNK, KBE, META, OUSA, PAVE, PBW, PFF, PRNT, PSCT, QCLN, ROOF, RWO, SCHM, SHM, SHV, SMH, TOLZ, VAW, VCR, VDC, VEA, VGT, VHT, VLUE, VPU, VWO, XBI, XHB, XLB, XLE, XLF, XLP, XLRE, XLY, XOP, XTN,
- Added Positions: SPYG, VTI, SRLN, RLY, IVV, VTIP, VVR, PYPL, AMZN, VBR, IVOL, STIP, O, CLM, QYLD, BRK.B, FDN, CRF, FVD, IJR, EFAV, DGRO, EXG, SDIV, DIS, SPG, NEM, INTC, VOE, HOG, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: SPYV, BND, V, VCIT, IUSG, QUAL, NTSX, IJH, T, IWM, USHY, RPV, IEMG, FLOT, FTSM, IUSV, TOTL, EMB, FIBR, NCA, SPY, JPST, TSLA, BAC, MSFT, TDOC, JNJ, UNH, FB, GOOG, CVX, AAPL, UNP, MGK, CRM, ADBE, HD, XOM, COST,
For the details of Ford Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ford+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ford Financial Group, LLC
- 3M Co (MMM) - 1,202 shares, 42.40% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 444,539 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 699,702 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 111,476 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 216,377 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
Ford Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Ford Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Ford Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 923 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Ford Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH)
Ford Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.63 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B (IGBH)
Ford Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.52 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $23.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Ford Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 101.75%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Ford Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 52.43%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)
Ford Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 104.73%. The purchase prices were between $4.32 and $4.51, with an estimated average price of $4.45. The stock is now traded at around $4.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 84,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Ford Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.89%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.
