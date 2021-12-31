Providence Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Electronic Arts Inc, TJX Inc, Dow Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Dollar Tree Inc

New Purchases: EA, TJX, STT, C, LYB, VUG, VTV, RPG, Z, FSR, WBA, NML, ALLY, UA, MGP, VTIP, NIO, ACI, LMBS, DWAC, AVDX, ONL, RIVN, DGRO, SCHD, EFG, IVE, IWR, PNC, ATVI, AMT, APA, BHP, BP, BWA, CNQ, CAH, CLF, HMC, MS, ZTS, PPL, NTR, RDS.A, SCI, SONY, STLD, X, UNH, AOS, WY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Electronic Arts Inc, TJX Inc, Dow Inc, Dover Corp, State Street Corporation, sells Comcast Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Providence Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Providence Capital Advisors, LLC owns 352 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,438 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.85% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,487 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,149 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 150,751 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 51,991 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28%

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $129.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 35,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 55,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $93.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 40,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 55,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $99.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 42650.60%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 70,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dover Corp by 6770.19%. The purchase prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05. The stock is now traded at around $159.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 22,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 954.22%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 45,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp by 59.58%. The purchase prices were between $21.24 and $29, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 193,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 29.31%. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $92.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 33.97%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 32,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $20.8 and $21.47, with an estimated average price of $21.14.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $263.54 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $290.59.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The sale prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71.