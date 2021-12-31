Saya Management Lp Buys Mirion Technologies Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Denbury Inc, Crown Holdings Inc

New Purchases: MIR, PRM,

MIR, PRM, Added Positions: RRX, LAD, MHK, WSC,

RRX, LAD, MHK, WSC, Reduced Positions: CCK, GM, TDG, VRT, DD, XPO,

CCK, GM, TDG, VRT, DD, XPO, Sold Out: GE, DEN, IIVI, ZWS, DBD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mirion Technologies Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Perimeter Solutions SA, sells General Electric Co, Denbury Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, II-VI Inc, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saya Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Saya Management Lp owns 12 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 228,966 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.85% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 120,340 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.86% Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 39,424 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.07% Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 451,274 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.71% Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) - 53,147 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.81%

Saya Management Lp initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 498,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saya Management Lp initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 186,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saya Management Lp added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 119.92%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $156.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 54,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saya Management Lp added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 46.07%. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $322.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 39,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saya Management Lp added to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37. The stock is now traded at around $148.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 53,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saya Management Lp added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 207,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in Denbury Inc. The sale prices were between $67.68 and $90.5, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04.

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in Diebold Nixdorf Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.27.