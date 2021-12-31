Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Saya Management Lp Buys Mirion Technologies Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Denbury Inc, Crown Holdings Inc

Investment company Saya Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Mirion Technologies Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Perimeter Solutions SA, sells General Electric Co, Denbury Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, II-VI Inc, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saya Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Saya Management Lp owns 12 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SAYA MANAGEMENT LP
  1. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 228,966 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.85%
  2. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 120,340 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.86%
  3. Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 39,424 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.07%
  4. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 451,274 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.71%
  5. Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) - 53,147 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.81%
New Purchase: Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)

Saya Management Lp initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 498,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)

Saya Management Lp initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 186,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)

Saya Management Lp added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 119.92%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $156.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 54,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Saya Management Lp added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 46.07%. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $322.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 39,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

Saya Management Lp added to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37. The stock is now traded at around $148.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 53,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Saya Management Lp added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 207,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Sold Out: Denbury Inc (DEN)

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in Denbury Inc. The sale prices were between $67.68 and $90.5, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04.

Sold Out: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.

Sold Out: Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD)

Saya Management Lp sold out a holding in Diebold Nixdorf Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.27.



