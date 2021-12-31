Fiducient Advisors Llc Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase

- New Purchases: EMXC, BRK.A, SPGI, WMT, BLK, CVX, UNH,
- Added Positions: USRT, VXUS, BRK.B, TGT, USHY, TFC, VZ, EFA, ESGD,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, IVV, AAPL, JPM, VO, TLTE, AMZN, PG, PEP, ABBV, IWD, VTI, PM, VEA, VOO, NVO, VB, JNJ, ABT, ROK, NFRA, GUNR, IJR, KO, NVDA, SCHH, GOOGL, IJS,
- Sold Out: ACVA, HD, COST, PBCT, LGF.B, CADE, CADE, URBN, CRI, ACN, INGR, BATRK, AXTA, MSGS, GPK, HBI, IWN, XOM, ECVT, BWXT, INFN, GSKY, MCD, CMP, AXP, NSC, AWK, WASH, DIS, QCOM, MAR, DVN, RMD, MO, ARKO, ECL, IBM, GOOG, NXPI, ISRG, SJW, INTC, ITW, MDLZ, CI, HON,
These are the top 5 holdings of FIDUCIENT ADVISORS LLC
- iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 857,916 shares, 17.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 106,223 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 216,037 shares, 14.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 484,589 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 319,953 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $472000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $378.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $756.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 266 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Fiducient Advisors Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $204.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84.Sold Out: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B)
Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $11.32 and $16.74, with an estimated average price of $14.04.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.
