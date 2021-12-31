Fiducient Advisors Llc Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: EMXC, BRK.A, SPGI, WMT, BLK, CVX, UNH,

EMXC, BRK.A, SPGI, WMT, BLK, CVX, UNH, Added Positions: USRT, VXUS, BRK.B, TGT, USHY, TFC, VZ, EFA, ESGD,

USRT, VXUS, BRK.B, TGT, USHY, TFC, VZ, EFA, ESGD, Reduced Positions: MSFT, IVV, AAPL, JPM, VO, TLTE, AMZN, PG, PEP, ABBV, IWD, VTI, PM, VEA, VOO, NVO, VB, JNJ, ABT, ROK, NFRA, GUNR, IJR, KO, NVDA, SCHH, GOOGL, IJS,

MSFT, IVV, AAPL, JPM, VO, TLTE, AMZN, PG, PEP, ABBV, IWD, VTI, PM, VEA, VOO, NVO, VB, JNJ, ABT, ROK, NFRA, GUNR, IJR, KO, NVDA, SCHH, GOOGL, IJS, Sold Out: ACVA, HD, COST, PBCT, LGF.B, CADE, CADE, URBN, CRI, ACN, INGR, BATRK, AXTA, MSGS, GPK, HBI, IWN, XOM, ECVT, BWXT, INFN, GSKY, MCD, CMP, AXP, NSC, AWK, WASH, DIS, QCOM, MAR, DVN, RMD, MO, ARKO, ECL, IBM, GOOG, NXPI, ISRG, SJW, INTC, ITW, MDLZ, CI, HON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, S&P Global Inc, Walmart Inc, BlackRock Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, ACV Auctions Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiducient Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Fiducient Advisors Llc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 857,916 shares, 17.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 106,223 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 216,037 shares, 14.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 484,589 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 319,953 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%

Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $472000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $378.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $756.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiducient Advisors Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $204.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68.

Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.

Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.

Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $11.32 and $16.74, with an estimated average price of $14.04.

Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.