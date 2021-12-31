Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Fiducient Advisors Llc Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fiducient Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, S&P Global Inc, Walmart Inc, BlackRock Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, ACV Auctions Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiducient Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Fiducient Advisors Llc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIDUCIENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiducient+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIDUCIENT ADVISORS LLC
  1. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 857,916 shares, 17.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 106,223 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
  3. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 216,037 shares, 14.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 484,589 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  5. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 319,953 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $472000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $378.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Fiducient Advisors Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $756.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Fiducient Advisors Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $204.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)

Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.

Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

Sold Out: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B)

Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $11.32 and $16.74, with an estimated average price of $14.04.

Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Fiducient Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIDUCIENT ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. FIDUCIENT ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIDUCIENT ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIDUCIENT ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIDUCIENT ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus