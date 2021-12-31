Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Added Positions: SRLN, SPY, MTUM, SPYG, QQQ, PGX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanchez Wealth Management Group. As of 2021Q4, Sanchez Wealth Management Group owns 33 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 516,676 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 93,792 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.24% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 173,680 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 61,928 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 510,792 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%

Sanchez Wealth Management Group added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.97 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $59.65.