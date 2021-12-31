Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Sanchez Wealth Management Group (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanchez Wealth Management Group. As of 2021Q4, Sanchez Wealth Management Group owns 33 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sanchez Wealth Management Group.
1. Sanchez Wealth Management Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sanchez Wealth Management Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sanchez Wealth Management Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sanchez Wealth Management Group keeps buying
- Added Positions: SRLN, SPY, MTUM, SPYG, QQQ, PGX,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, QUAL, KOMP, JHML, SPLG, DGRW, NOBL, TECH, DGRO, HSY, CWI,
- Sold Out: USIG,
For the details of Sanchez Wealth Management Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanchez+wealth+management+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sanchez Wealth Management Group
- John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 516,676 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 93,792 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.24%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 173,680 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 61,928 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 510,792 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
Sanchez Wealth Management Group added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
Sanchez Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.97 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $59.65.
