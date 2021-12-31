Redwood Investment Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment G

New Purchases: SPYV, SCHE, IEMG, TIP, WHR, BOKF, CDW, VIRT, ASH, AIZ, MPC, BEPC, ALSN, MTG, LITE, VOYA, GDDY, MRCY, CHKP, BMY, CAG, SO, HII, GPS, PLTR, O, TSLA, LRCX, VIPS, UNP, PPC, HLT, IR, EXP, FBHS, TER, CACC, TPR, YUM, SPB, BLDR, RS, GWW, AMG, AIG, FITB, MGM, MAS, NVR, PFG, SNV, ZION, AMX, ABT, EQNR, LLY, AMD, INTU, NOW, DHR, COST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Albertsons Inc, The Kroger Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Redwood Investment Management, LLC owns 245 stocks with a total value of $763 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) - 1,093,283 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.37% LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (LSAF) - 1,046,294 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81% LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (SQEW) - 776,154 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.93% LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) - 870,349 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) - 530,506 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.55%

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $40.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 409,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 421,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 208,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 55,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in BOK Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.12 and $109.56, with an estimated average price of $102.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 57,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14. The stock is now traded at around $204.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 25,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1202.53%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 307,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 493.23%. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 125,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 482.89%. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 128,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 397.65%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 491,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 439.89%. The purchase prices were between $128.95 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $145.82. The stock is now traded at around $120.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 43,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 127.81%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 25,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $127.52 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $137.67.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24.

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.