Worm Capital, LLC Buys Spotify Technology SA, Sells Shopify Inc

Investment company Worm Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Spotify Technology SA, sells Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Worm Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Worm Capital, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Worm Capital, LLC.
1. Worm Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Worm Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Worm Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Worm Capital, LLC keeps buying
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 194,339 shares, 48.40% of the total portfolio.
- Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 336,512 shares, 16.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.15%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,375 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio.
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 26,373 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.39%
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 195,562 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
Worm Capital, LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $152.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 336,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.
