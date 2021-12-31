Worm Capital, LLC Buys Spotify Technology SA, Sells Shopify Inc

Added Positions: SPOT,

SPOT, Reduced Positions: SHOP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Spotify Technology SA, sells Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Worm Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Worm Capital, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 194,339 shares, 48.40% of the total portfolio. Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 336,512 shares, 16.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.15% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,375 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 26,373 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.39% Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 195,562 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%

Worm Capital, LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $152.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 336,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.